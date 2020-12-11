A corrections officer who took an inmate to the doctor wound up needing medical care himself. Jason Godwin is being hailed as a hero after stopping the inmate from escaping despite being stabbed with a “shank,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“Corrections Officer Jason Godwin performed his duties admirably in the face of extreme danger and stopped Jason Sandy Blackledge from escaping from custody in Ellisville despite sustaining a stab wound and being in a spirited fight with the suspect,” Berlin said. “Officer Godwin’s actions were certainly ‘heroic,’ and he prevented a dangerous felon from escaping into the community even after being injured in a direct attack. We greatly appreciate the immediate response by the Ellisville Police Department to our call for help during this incident.”
Blackledge, who was incarcerated on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, had been transported to a medical clinic in Ellisville. When Godwin was walking him back to the JCSD van to return to the Jones County Adult Detention Center, Blackledge attempted to flee on foot, according to a press release by the JCSD.
When Blackledge was caught, he attacked Godwin with a “sharpened shank made from disposable spoons and a shredded blanket,” the press release continued. “Officer Godwin was stabbed in the arm during the altercation and escape attempt. Despite being injured in the attack, Officer Godwin was able to prevent the inmate from escaping and detained him until three police units arrived from the Ellisville Police Department along with multiple JCSD units.”
Blackledge was captured last month by the Jackson Police Department, with the assistance of state and federal agencies, after failing to register as a sex offender and fleeing Jones County. He was returned to Jones County on Nov. 18 and booked into the Jones County jail.
“Fortunately, Officer Godwin’s injuries are non-life threatening and he was treated and returned to duty,” Berlin said.
Godwin’s training and reaction are the reasons his injuries weren’t worse, a source with knowledge of the incident said: “Had Jason not gotten his arm into a defensive position, he could have easily taken the shank to the neck, eyes or face with devastating consequences. It just goes to show you what a dangerous job it is and how quickly things can go bad.”
Blackledge, 41, is being charged with aggravated assault on a corrections officer and attempted escape in addition to his charge for failure to register as a sex offender. JCSD Capt. Vince Williams is leading the investigation into the incident. Judge Noel Rogers set Blackledge’s bond at $30,000.
Blackledge was convicted of touching a child for lustful purposes in Jones County in 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.