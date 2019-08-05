Laurel police responded to a call of a possible assault in front of Harbor Freight on 16th Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived, it was determined that the unidentified white man’s gruesome injuries to his neck area were self-inflicted. He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.
“There is no danger to the public,” LDP Chief Tommy Cox said, adding that the investigation into the incident is continuing.
The man reportedly used a box-cutter on his neck inside the store. No other information was available.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
