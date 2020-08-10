A Forrest County man who was wanted for stabbing a man and stealing his truck was taken into custody in Jones County this weekend.
Leon Trevino, 38, was arrested at a residence on McCarty-Henderson Road in south Jones County after investigators executed a search warrant there on Saturday. They had received tips that the wanted man was at the residence.
Trevino was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center and Forrest County Sheriff’s Department officials picked him up over the weekend and transferred him to their jail.
Trevino is charged with aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Trevino is accused of stabbing Christopher Ingram and taking his 2006 Dodge dually pickup and was last seen in the Petal area on Tuesday night, according to reports.
“Thanks to Jones County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the apprehension of the suspect,” FCSD officials posted on their Facebook page.
Sheriff Joe Berlin posted his usual warning to all suspects: “Run all you want, you will just go to jail tired.”
