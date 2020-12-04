A convicted killer who was wanted for stabbing another man months after his release from prison wasn’t on the run for long.
Timothy Meadows, 23, was taken into custody Thursday night thanks to a joint effort of the Wayne and Jones County sheriffs’ departments.
WCSD Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo heard that Meadows was at a residence on Strengthford-Myrick Road, just over the Wayne County line, and the suspect was arrested without incident, JCSD Investigator Reuben Bishop said. Mozingo encouraged the family to get Meadows to turn himself in, and Mozingo picked him up, Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said.
Meadows was charged with aggravated assault after being taken into custody by the JCSD.
He is accused of stabbing 44-year-old William Daniel Dyer 11 times after going to his residence on Pine Drive in the Glade Community and getting into an altercation. Meadows had reportedly been dating the daughter of the victim’s wife, but they had broken up.
The victim, who has not been identified by the JCSD, is still hospitalized with serious injuries, but he is no longer in ICU, Bishop said. He suffered knife wounds to his torso, shoulder and back.
“We greatly appreciate the efforts of Sheriff Jody Ashley and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department for affecting the arrest of Timothy Meadows,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Meadows made his initial appearance Friday afternoon in Jones County Justice Court, where bond was denied because he was on parole.
Some people took to social media to say that the stabbing was self-defense. That explanation would be more plausible if the victim had been stabbed once, not almost a dozen times, a source with knowledge of the case said.
Meadows was released from prison seven months ago after serving about half of a six-year sentence for killing a man. He claimed self-defense in that case, too.
Meadows and co-defendant Alex Crews pleaded guilty in the August 2014 choking death of Timothy Williamson. Both were 17 at the time. Meadows was ordered to serve six years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to manslaughter in May 2018. Meadows was set free on April 16 on Earned Release Supervision, according to MDOC records.
Both suspects served a couple years in prison before being granted a retrial by the state Court of Appeals after it was ruled that youth court had jurisdiction originally and failed to transfer the case to circuit court after the teens were first charged with murder. They did not use a “deadly weapon” to kill Williamson, which is why the case should have remained in youth court, according to the ruling.
The then-teens killed Williamson after a day of drinking and riding ATVs along the Leaf River.
“Great teamwork leads to great results,” Berlin said of Meadows’ arrest. “The Pine Belt is very fortunate to have sheriffs and their departments who work closely with each other to help solve crimes and increase public safety."
