An Alabama man is behind bars after being charged with stalking an ex-girlfriend and his mother wound up getting arrested, too, Jones County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Chad Parker, 36, of Crane Hill, Ala., was arrested for felony stalking because it is his second offense, JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said. He had reportedly been in a dating relationship with a woman who moved from Alabama back to Jones County. Parker had been convicted of stalking in that state, Carter said.
“He continued to send messages by text and through social media, and he tried to send her a Christmas gift through a friend,” Carter said.
He was not supposed to have any contact with her, according to the no-contact order he was under, Carter said. JCSD officials had been on the lookout for Parker since June.
The woman’s mother reportedly saw Parker in Walmart “wearing a shirt with the ex-girlfriend’s name on it,” and she reported it to Laurel police, who picked him up for the JCSD.
Parker was arrested at the Super 8 motel in Laurel on Monday night and charged with felony stalking. His mother Diane Freeman, 69, of Folkville, Ala., was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after a confrontation with officers during her son’s arrest.
Parker made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court, where Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $5,000 and extended the no-contact order with his ex-girlfriend through 2022.
“If you’re in a relationship that ends, just let them go,” Carter said. “Move on with your life.”
