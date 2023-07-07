Special election not needed as 2 new aldermen unopposed
Sometimes it only takes a spark. And from that spark, an entire transformation can be created.
After seeing the effects of the devastating Easter tornado of 2020, Soso resident Katie Hinton felt a calling to devote herself in the restoration of her community. She and her family, like so many others, woke up to a new challenge that April morning after the high-end EF4 twister ravaged through the community of just over 400.
The 190-mile-per-hour winds caused significant damage to the community, including to the Hinton family and their neighbors. And like many other weather-related disasters, recovery seems to always be a long-term process.
“We went about restoring our house, and I just really wanted to be able to continue that rebuilding with our town of Soso,” Hinton said. “Soso has so much to offer and I wanted to see our entire community continue the restoration efforts.”
Hinton is no stranger to restoration projects. Since 2017, she has been a vital member of the team for the hit HGTV television series “Home Town.” She serves as the construction project manager for the program, which includes building scopes of work, managing construction sites and coordinating with all of the subcontractors.
She and her husband Chance also own Hinton House Construction. They focus on helping people build or remodel homes by “applying new ideas to an age-old trade.”
The “fire” to serve her community was lit while they were remodeling their home in Soso.
“I was approached and asked to consider running for the Board of Aldermen,” Hinton said. And although she has never served in public office before, that didn’t deter her from rolling up her sleeves and jumping right into the race to fill one of two vacancies that were created in the spring.
“Soso has so much to offer and I wanted to spark our entire community to continue the rebuilding efforts,” Hinton said.
A special election for two Board of Aldermen seats in the town of Soso had been scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, after the resignation of two current aldermen, Dana Powell and Mitch Barlow, both of whom resigned in May.
But as it turns out, there was actually no need for a special election to take place after all for the open seats.
“This is because there are only two qualified candidates left for the vacant seats,” said Soso Town Clerk Crystal Hendry.
A third qualified candidate withdrew from the race. Therefore, Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill and the Board of Aldermen agreed to dispense with the special election and appoint the two remaining qualified candidates to the open seats on the Board.
“We plan to have a judge come and perform the oath of office and swearing-in at our next town meeting on Aug. 8,” Hendry said.
Douglas Wayne Johnston will also be sworn in as an alderman along with Hinton at that meeting. Johnston has served as an alderman previously and is a long-time resident of Soso.
As busy as Hinton already is with work and being the mother of three children, why would she even consider becoming a member of the Soso Board of Aldermen?
“Soso desperately needs more people that care about it as we all still recover from the Tornado (Easter 2020),” Hinton said. “It really is a beautiful place, and I want to help people see how special it is and what it can be again.”
The motivation to serve certainly does not include the prospects of financial gain for Hinton or any of the other board members. They earn a whopping salary of $150 per month for their service. They serve out of sense of love for their neighbors and community, she said.
Hinton and Johnston will be joining current board members Michael “Kip” Simpson Jim Hendry and Jacob Rayner.
