Peewee Middleton of Middleton’s Tree Service donated artwork depicting the
American flag and the Laurel fire and police departments to the chiefs of each. Middleton is shown with LFD Chief Mark Nichols, who retired this week, and other firefighters, and with LPD Chief Tommy Cox and Sgt. Kenny Rogers making the presentations. Middleton also donated artwork to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, which includes mention of Deputy Randy Chancellor, who was killed in the line of duty on April 28, 2001, JCSD Lt. Tony Stiles, who was critically wounded in the line of duty on July 30, 2012. On the left are members of the Chancellor family — Cathy Byrd, Lance Chancellor, Lynn Patrick, Christa Thornton, Katie Chancellor — and Stiles with Sheriff Joe Berlin, right. The artwork will be displayed in the JCSD lobby. (Photos submitted)
