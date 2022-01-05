A brand that has become synonymous with success and pop culture is setting up shop in Laurel.
Starbucks is expected to open at the old Laredo Grill location, next to Garcia’s Donuts, on 16th Avenue later this year, developers said.
Laurel was chosen “because of the community as well as the traffic volume on 16th Avenue,” said Matthew Brooks of Avenue D. Development in New Orleans. Construction to renovate the former Mexican restaurant at 603 16th Ave. is expected to begin at the end of this month and will open in “the latter half of 2022,” Brooks said.
The company developing this Starbucks is Sixteenth Laurel Development, LLC, and this will be the third Starbucks the New Orleans company has developed for that outfit.
The Laurel store is expected to employ 22 to 25 people.
“I believe a Starbucks opening will impact Laurel on both an economic and social level by providing more jobs as well as a place for the community to gather,” Brooks said.
Headquartered in Seattle, Starbucks Corp. is the world’s largest coffee chain, with more than 33,800 stores in 80 countries. Almost half of those coffee shops are in the United States.
