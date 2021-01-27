By Jack Hammett
Only a month after Ole Miss professor James Thomas filed a defamation suit against State Auditor Shad White, the latter has countered with a motion to dismiss Thomas’ lawsuit.
White’s attorneys submitted those documents Tuesday, citing immunity under “the protection of an absolute privilege” statute. Thomas’ allegations of defamation “should not be actionable,” the documents state, which suggests there are no grounds for the defamation suit. Absolute privilege means the defense is claiming that certain individuals — a state auditor, for instance — are immune to defamation claims regardless if the claims are true.
In December, White, a Sandersville native, issued a demand of $2,000 from Thomas after the professor participated in a two-day national “scholar strike” that was billed as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality. White said any form of strike is illegal in the state; he called Ole Miss’ president Dr. Glenn Boyce to push for the teacher’s firing. The $2,000 is the professor’s pay for days allegedly not worked plus fees for investigation costs.
The Mississippi Center for Justice’s complaint claims defamation against White’s statements that Thomas violated Mississippi’s no-strike law. It also seeks a declaratory judgment that Thomas did not violate that law.
According to the complaint, White’s claims that Thomas’ violated the no-strike law are untrue.
“The false statement was made by Mr. White in a letter to the Chancellor of the University, in a subsequent letter to Dr. Thomas himself, in at least one press release and in a number of interviews and other public statements,” MCJ’s complaint states.
MCJ’s suit seeks to “hold Mr. White accountable under the law of defamation for this false statement. However, Dr. Thomas does not seek the payment of any taxpayer money. This defamation suit is brought against Mr. White in his individual capacity.
Two agents were sent to Thomas’ home in September and subpoenaed the university for his class-related documents. This action by White was publicly criticized with free-speech concerns being raised.
“It’s simple,” White responded, “the taxpayers of Mississippi cannot pay someone when they did not provide the good or service they were hired to provide.”
Thomas’ defense claims he met his duties as a teacher during the strike, Sept. 8-9, and that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas gave lesson plans and lectures in advance.
