Mississippi Democrats are applauding the passage of President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal and the $4 billion it will bring to the state for improvements, they said.
“President Biden and Democrats delivered what Donald Trump and Republicans failed to: a once-in-a-generation bipartisan infrastructure law that will create good-paying jobs, tackle supply-chain issues and grow our economy and make much-needed improvements to critical infrastructure like our nation’s roads and highways, bridges and transit, drinking-water systems and broadband,” Irving said.
Based on the funding formula alone, the state can expect to receive:
- $3.3 billion to improve highways and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years;
- $223 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state;
- $51 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state. Mississippi will also have the opportunity to apply for $2.5 billion in grant funding that is in the bill and is dedicated to EV charging;
- A minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to at least 531,000 Mississippians who currently lack it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.