The Jones County Republican Women will host a spring evening social on Thursday, March 28 at The Laurel-Jones County Library (530 Commerce St., Laurel).
Guest speakers will be state treasurer candidate David McRae and Perry Parker, who is running for Public Service Commissioner Southern District.
Social time is from 5-5:30 p.m. Speakers start at 5:30 and the meeting will adjourn at 6:15 pm.
The event is open to guests and media.
For more information contact 601-422-7575 or jcrw.laurel@gmail.com.
