Dr. Thomas Dobbs, a Laurel resident and State Health Officer, announced Tuesday afternoon an order to roll back elective procedures at hospitals in Jones, Hinds, Madison, Forrest, Washington and Rankin counties.
The Mississippi State Department of Health held a press conference at 2:30 p.m. that day with Dobbs and Dr. Paul Byers taking questions from reporters. Dobbs said that elective procedures leading to hospitalization will no longer be available in certain counties due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
Dobbs and Byers announced 957 new cases in the state Tuesday with 44 new deaths.
This story is developing.
