Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19 must immediately isolate at home for 14 days under the threat of up to a $500 fine and possible jail time, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in an order issued Tuesday. The order is statewide and effective immediately.
Failure or refusal to obey the lawful order is, at a minimum, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500 or imprisonment for six months or both. If a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both.
“We have a lot of COVID activity throughout the state right now, so it is absolutely critical that anyone infected with COVID-19, and not hospitalized, must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 14 days from onset of illness (or from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic),” Dobbs said Tuesday.
According to the order:
• Anyone infected with COVID-19 should limit exposure to household contacts.
• No visitors should be allowed in the home.
• Stay in a specific room away from others in your home.
• Use a separate bathroom if available.
• If you need to be around others in your home, you should wear a facemask.
