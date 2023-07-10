Inspection Department working hard under Hadley
Sandra Hadley leads the Inspection Department, which added six employees, and at the end of the year, was short one field inspector.
“Heading Inspection is not an easy task,” Mayor Johnny Magee said. “I think Ms. Hadley is doing a good job.
“There are countless numbers of people who want to reclaim their neighborhoods from filth, squalor and inattention and turn it into a place of beauty, cleanliness and growth. We need to work together to convince those who are reluctant to join this effort. Unfortunately, some have to be brought along, while they are kicking and screaming. We have those in every endeavor, but we are committed.”
The Inspection Department collected $369,952 in permit fees from 1,384 permits, with a construction valuation totaling $51.8 million. That is a 127 percent increase in permit fees, and an increase of 171 percent in valuations over 2020. In 2019, there were only 795 building permits issued totaling $151,000 in permit fees and $15 million in construction valuation.
The Inspection Department instituted a new process for issuing permits, by requiring up to a 24-hour review process.
“Even though some contractors do not like the change, it has prevented unlicensed contractors from performing work for projects that are valued over $10,000 in the city, which is what a new state law has mandated,” Magee said. “This process also prevented contractors from doing projects on property in flood zones, which are governed by FEMA, and if the city allows this construction to take place, without the property being elevated, the residents of the city who have flood insurance could be affected by an increase in premiums. We recently had a visit from FEMA and we were informed that we were in compliance.” These measures not only protect the city and property owners, but it has also contributed to an increase in revenue for the General Fund, Magee added. The Inspection Department also assists homeowners to pull their own permits for projects under $10,000, which is allowed by the state. After the new regulations initiated by the Miss. Board of Contractors, the Inspection Department worked with many long-time contractors, assisting them in becoming “grandfathered” into the new system enacted by the state to keep them in compliance.
Hadley and her crew are enforcing the requirements of the state that there must be a licensed contractor doing work that is valued at over $10,000 inside the city. The new law also applies to work being done in the county, if the job is over $10,000.
“This is to protect the homeowner from being taken advantage of by unlicensed contractors,” Magee said. “There are those who are not aware that they need a permit, and the Inspection Department attempts to work with them, but on the other hand, there are those who know they need a permit and purposely refuse to purchase one — these are the ones who are penalized.”
Sometimes, the department is forced to issue a “stop work” order because there is no permit, but they attempt to get things rectified as quickly as possible so that the contractor can get back to work, Magee said.
“We attempted to hire a building inspector for the better part of two years, without success,” he said. “So, we appointed Donelle Thornton, who was previously a field inspector, to the interim position of building inspector, in June of 2022. She has until July 2023 to complete the exam requirements.”
The Inspection Department was also proactive by going door-to-door in the recently annexed Pendorff area to inform businesses of the requirement to purchase privilege licenses, because most did not possess one. Several downtown businesses had also never obtained a privilege license, and their owners were also informed.
“Both of these areas are greatly improved in this compliance,” Magee said.
Nearing the end of 2022, the city began to address the need to correctly notify property owners prior to cleaning private property.
“We had several hiccups in making sure we were following the dictates of the Legislature, but I think we have a workable solution in place,” Magee said. “The attorneys are currently working on revised procedures for tagging and removal of junk vehicles.
“Even though we had some corrections to make in both instances, by no means do we plan to stop cleaning lots nor stop removing junk vehicles. The Inspection Department continues to assist in helping Laurel live up to its moniker of The City Beautiful!
The Inspection Department is also tasked with inspecting locations to be approved to have short-term rental facilities.
“The process is tedious, but it is paying off, in that we have issued 57 approvals, which are $350 per unit and renewable annually.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.