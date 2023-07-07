Veolia makes splash with service, contributions to city
The City of Laurel signed the first contract with United Water in 2006, then it changed to Suez and now Veolia — to maintain our water production and distribution, our waste water collection and treatment. As time progressed, billing and collections were added.
The company is required by contract to have a staff of 52.
“Veolia continues to be an active part of the Laurel community through their contributions,” Mayor Johnny Magee said in his annual address.
A Special Projects Crew was added to the contract in 2020 and took on several repairs that would have once been done by outside contractors, including work on East 5th, 33rd, East 15th, West 16th and South 8th streets, Fernwood Drive, Doncurt Road, Lindsey Drive, MLK Avenue, Leontyne Price Boulevard and part of the Central Avenue project. Veolia is also doing the needed utility work prior to the paving of the 22 neighborhood streets being paved this spring and summer. Veolia repaired water leaks, replaced fire hydrants, unstopped sewers and worked sewer cave-ins.
Veolia treated 2.6 billion gallons of wastewater at the city’s Smyly and Massey wastewater treatment plants, and during the same period, produced 2.4 billion gallons of water, Magee said.
The Customer Service office collected $13,830,879.
“Now, that sounds like a lot of money, and it is, but when you consider what it takes to maintain our system, it is not a lot,” Magee said. “We collected the stated amount and we spent out of the Public Utility Fund $13,892,353, so, actually, last year, we spent $61,474 more than we took in.
“The reasoning behind the annual 3 percent increase in water and sewer costs is so that we can take care of our system, because if you get behind in maintenance, it is very difficult to catch up.”
The Customer Service office also cut off 2,402 accounts for nonpayment.
