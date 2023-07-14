The state of the City of Laurel for the year 2022 is “strong and sound,” Mayor Johnny Magee said in his annual address to the City Council in the spring. “It is sound financially, it is strong culturally, it is sound recreationally, it is strong infrastructurally, it is sound in safety, it is sound and strong in all the ways that a city is measured.”

johnny magee

Mayor Johnny Magee

Laurel is ranked No. 23 in population out of more than 300 municipalities in the state and is consistently in the top 25 in sales tax diversions from the state each month.

