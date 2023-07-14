The state of the City of Laurel for the year 2022 is “strong and sound,” Mayor Johnny Magee said in his annual address to the City Council in the spring. “It is sound financially, it is strong culturally, it is sound recreationally, it is strong infrastructurally, it is sound in safety, it is sound and strong in all the ways that a city is measured.”
Laurel is ranked No. 23 in population out of more than 300 municipalities in the state and is consistently in the top 25 in sales tax diversions from the state each month.
“Even with some outsourcing of certain jobs, we are still No. 15 on the list of the top 25 employers in the county,” Magee said.
Each department is required to have posted the mission statement of the city: “The City of Laurel is dedicated to delivering excellent municipal services and public safety through participatory government that is responsive to our entire community and consistent through the fiscally responsible use of resources in a manner that promotes outstanding cultural, recreational, educational and economic opportunities for residents and businesses.”
Magee noted that he normally begins by announcing that he will again be seeking a pay increase for the employees, but, “as of this moment, a salary increase is not on the table,” he said.
The reason for that, he explained, is because of a required increase in employers’ contributions to their employees’ state retirement system.
Many employees say they continue working for the city and other positions that are covered by PERS (Public Employees Retirement System) because of that benefit, Magee said. “They may not earn the highest of salaries during the working years, but compared to several other employers, the state retirement is a good system for the retiring employees, especially considering the receiving of what most call the 13th check, which is a cost-of-living adjustment that builds in value over the years and is issued in December each year, in addition to the regular December retirement check.”
PERS is increasing the employer’s contribution by 5 percent beginning this year, which brings the total for the city to 22.4 percent as our contribution to the city of Laurel employees. That increase would be $491,469, Magee said, “and this is not a one-time increase, but would be in perpetuity.”
Some will not like this decision, Magee said before listing other benefits city employees receive that many other employers do not offer — 100 percent paid health insurance to all full-time employees, two weeks’ paid vacation after one year, 11 paid holidays, paid sick leave, retirement and deferred comp.
The Mississippi Municipal League supported bills in the House and the Senate this year that would have increased sales tax diversion from 18 ½ percent to 20 percent, but neither bill made it out of committee, Magee said.
“The request for the increase was to be used to offset the increase in PERS, which is being passed on to the cities as an unfunded mandate,” he said.
