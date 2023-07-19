Record-setting year for sales-tax collections
The head of the City Clerk/Finance Department is Mary Ann Hess, and she has four other employees in the department.
The big news in Laurel finances was that sales-tax collections last year were $10,640,289, which is the most in the history of the city, Mayor Johnny Magee said. The year before, the city collected a then-record $10,085,424.
“So, we actually collected only $554,000 more in sales tax than the year before,” Magee said. “Now, don’t get me wrong, to collect more sales tax than ever before is a good thing, it’s just that it’s not new money, except the $554,000.”
The Mississippi Municipal League once again during the last session requested that the Legislature increase municipalities’ sales-tax diversion from 18.5 percent to 20 percent — and again, the Legislature denied the request.
“I point that out because, if we received back from the state over $10 million after they took 81.5 percent and sent us 18.5 percent, what our diversion would look like if they sent us back 20 percent and they kept only 80 percent of what we sent them?” Magee said.
He noted that the sales-tax diversion of $10,640,289 means that businesses that charge sales tax had sales of over $709 million and pointed out that there are sales that take place inside the city, where tax is not collected, such as pharmacies, hair salons, nail shops, etc.
“Laurel has a robust sales economy,” Magee said. “These sales continue to increase with the opening of new businesses and the continuation of existing ones.”
Sales tax goes into the General Fund, so out of it, the city pays police salaries, firefighter salaries, funds public works, buys police cars, buys fire trucks, pays for street lights, traffic lights, traffic signs and pays for city hall operations, among other things.
“We also had the highest collection of our tourism sales tax,” Magee said. “This is really not a tourism tax, even though we do now have a tourism tax, but what we originally called the tourism tax, which is really a recreation tax, that mostly goes toward debt service at the Sportsplex, and the Magnolia Center was the highest collected in history.”
From the 2-cent tax on short-term rentals and restaurants, the city collected $2,260,205 compared to the previous year of $2,088,279 — $171,926 more.
The Tax Valuation for the city in 2022 was $209,077,381, and for 2023, it increased by $8,352,704 to $217,430,085. The value of a mil for the city in 2022 was $199,127 and for 2023 it is $207,497 or a difference of $8,370.
“Property values in the City of Laurel are increasing,” Magee said. “That is a good thing.”
Five major businesses applied for tax exemptions — Howard Industries, Amick Farms, Dunn Roadbuilders, Laurel Machine and Foundry and Morgan Brothers Millworks — for a total of $11,619,000. The city did not exempt $11 million, but the tax that would have been paid on $11 million, Magee said.
“It should be noted that, whatever amount is exempted from a company’s ad valorem taxes, they must pay 100 percent of the taxes for the Laurel Municipal Separate School District,” he said. “These exemptions are capped at 10 years.” In addition to the ad valorem tax exemptions, the city is allowed to give a Freeport Warehouse Exemption, which is on products that are on inventory that is manufactured in the city but is shipped out of state for sale. These were applied for by Howard Industries, Masonite, Esmueller and Mid-South Industries, for a total of $45,990,453. The exemptions are good for one year.
The city collected $23,544,198 in ad valorem taxes, with $13,790,336 going to the Laurel School District and $9,753,862 to the city. The school system receives the majority of ad valorem taxes.
“This is the reason that we must be aware and attempt to place the best possible people to serve as trustees of the school district — people who are not only academically but also fiscally knowledgeable and responsible,” Magee said.
In 2022, board member Jeremy Adams moved out of state and former Councilman Tony Wheat was appointed to carry out the remainder of Adams’ term. The council later approved the appointment of Dr. Read Diket to a full term on the board.
“The condition of the school system in any community is of the utmost importance,” Magee said. “When industry that brings employees to town or corporations want to locate here, one of the first things they look at is the condition of the school system. They want to see what the system looks like academically.
“Not that sports are not important, but these decisions are not being made based on whether your school went to the football or baseball or basketball playoffs or championships. That is why they are called ‘extracurricular’ — they are not and should not be the main focus.
“I hope no one goes out and says that I’m bashing sports participation. Nothing is further from the truth. But I am highlighting academics and opportunities for our children to be able to lead a productive life and be able to give something back to society and not depend on society to give to them.
“When it is all said and done, it won’t matter if our children are the king or queen of the campus in sports, make sure they are the kings or queens in what will matter 20 or 30 years from now. The odds are not in their favor becoming a professional athlete. If anyone has any questions about my position, please contact me and we can discuss it.”
The city operates within its budget and tries not to increase ad valorem taxes unless absolutely necessary, Magee said.
“I have pointed out previously that if you examine your ad valorem tax statement, between the city, county and city schools, the city portion of the statement is the lower of the three,” he said.
The city received $6,916,530.98 in state and federal grants, with the major portion being the second installment of the ARPA funds in the amount of $2,254,154.38.
“We have an aggressive and effective grant administrator in Whitney Pickering,” Magee said, noting that she applied for $852,155 in grants last year and received $695,837. “She also worked very actively on the $3 million grant that we received for the 12th Street Improvement/Safety Project.”
For the second year in a row, the Road and Bridge Fund from the county was over $1 million — $1,037,850.36. Previously, that money had been going into the General Fund, but this administration recommended to the City Council that it be placed into the street fund. Last year was the first year that the entire amount went into the Street Fund and was not shared with the General Fund. Road and Bridge funds are dictated by Miss. Code Title 65, which states, “One-half of all ad valorem taxes collected by or for a county … (the streets of which are worked at the expense of the municipal treasury, for road purposes of such county … shall be paid over to the treasurer of such municipality for said municipality.”
In addition to the 4 mils the city sets aside for streets each year, which totaled $807,000, and with the increase in the mil this year, it will be $870,000, the city also had over $1 million from the Road and Bridge Fund and received funds from the Miss. Infrastructure Modernization Act, where municipalities receive a portion of the internet sales tax from within the city in the amount of $1.4 million. That gave Laurel a total of over $3 million to pave streets in the city, in which bids were opened in April.
“I think that was a very innovative way, approved by the council, to have a steady stream of income to pave streets and not have to take out a loan each time we wanted to do paving,” Magee said. “This administration has a destination in for streets and a way to fund it. Our consultant with Trinity Capital Investments, Scott Wilson stated, ‘Laurel is bringing trust back to the city government by showing visible signs of growth through its street improvements.’
“This administration has done more in the proper maintenance of streets than any administration in the last 50 years. Check it out.”
The City Clerk’s office also handled a special election that was ordered by the Legislature to approve a 3 percent sales tax on hotels and short-term rentals, to be used for tourism in the city. The bill had been passed by both the Senate and the House, and it had the support of our local state officials.
“This bill was pushed through the House by Rep. Donnie Scoggin and through the Senate by Sen. Juan Barnett,” Magee said. “The vote by the citizens to approve the tax, even though there was some organized last-minute opposition, passed by a margin of 73 percent for and 27 percent against. We began receiving the tax in November, and it has averaged around $25,000 per month — mind you, the registration of the short-term rentals is still taking place, so not all have been collecting the tax.”
The city had purchased two billboards, so far — one at the Mississipp/Louisiana state line on Interstate 59 and the other on Interstate 20 in Meridian. “We have also helped sponsor some events that hopefully will bring people to the city,” Magee said. “The requests for sponsorships are being handled through the six-member tourism committee that was approved by council.”
The city refinanced two outstanding bonds at the recommendations of consultants with Butler Snow and Government Consultants, in order to save on interest since rates were lower than when they were first financed. One was a 2013 General Obligation Street Bond ($1.94 million refinanced) and the second was a 2012 Water/Sewer bond ($1.9 million refinanced). The interest rate for both bonds was 1.6 percent.
The city also issued a 20-year General Obligation Bond in the amount of $3.675 million to complete the last four fields of the Elvin Ulmer 8-Plex. That will be repaid from the Recreation Tourism tax. That bond came in with an interest rate of 4.25 percent.
“Over the last year, interest rates have dramatically increased, but our consultants still considered this rate to be an excellent one for Laurel and recommended that we proceed with the issuance,” Magee said. “If the opportunity arises, in the future, we will refinance at a lower interest rate.”
As of Sept. 30, 2022, the City of Laurel had a cash balance total in all of its funds of $25,583,763 — down from $33,484,092 on Sept. 30, 2021. The decrease was due to the fact that the city was spending bond and grant funds that had accumulated in previous fiscal years by completing major street and recreational projects, Magee said.
Each month, the clerk’s office determines the amount necessary to meet our financial obligations and cash flow for that month. Any excess funds are transferred from a checking account at First State Bank to the city’s investment firm (Trinity Capital) and deposited into the city savings accounts at Trustmark National Bank. Those funds are then invested into government-approved interest-bearing securities.
“Since these are government funds, the state has extremely strict guidelines that the city and Trinity Capital must follow in making these investments,” Magee said. “Over the past year, a total of $786,000 in interest was earned on all of our excess funds. Depending on which fund these monies originated (i.e., General, Recreation, or Public Utility), the interest is credited back to that appropriate fund.”
The city continued its bond rating from Standard and Poor’s at AA. The next best rating is AAA.
