Mayor Johnny Magee lauded Laurel’s financial condition and lambasted the Inspection Department in his annual State of the City address to the city council on Tuesday night.
The city has a AA credit rating — up five grades from a B+ rating in the 1980s — and is “the talk of the state” after getting a 1.59 percent interest rate on a recent 20-year revenue bond, Lynn Norris of Government Consultants told Magee.
The city also exceeded budget expectations on sales- and tourism-tax collections even though officials were “expecting a huge drop” because of the pandemic, he said. Sales-tax collections increased by almost $100,000 (from $9,177,031 in 2019 to $9,272,025 in 2020) and the tourism-tax revenue went up by more than $51,000 (from $1,778,467 to $1,830,318).
Because of the increased revenue, city employees can expect a 5 percent raise starting in March, he announced.
The Inspection Department issued 927 building permits with a value of $30.3 million in Fiscal Year 2020, but Magee called for employees in that department to work harder to help the city look better or to move on.
“The city of Laurel is on national television every week, and we are hoping to put on our best face,” Magee said as the head of the department, Harold Russell, sat right in front of him. “Some locations in this city are not our best face. We have people call and email each week wanting to come to Laurel to live, or some just to visit, because of the Home Town show.
“All over this city, in most neighborhoods there are trashy yards, there are junk cars, there is indoor furniture on front porches, there are cars parked in the yards, there is laundry on fences. It took me three months once to get a junk car door out of a yard on 10th Ave and when they removed the door, the tires I had reported are still in the yard.
“We need to do better. Every week, I have citizens and elected officials complaining to me about the appearance of the neighborhoods. We have ordinances and we need to enforce them.”
Magee acknowledged that city employees’ jobs are protected by the Civil Service Commission, but he called out the half-dozen or so in the Inspection Department and suggested some consider other career choices.
“You know, sometimes you can be in the wrong job … it may not be the best fit for you,” he said. “I remember I went to work for Southern Bell Telephone, and I found that me and the heights did not agree; being on that pole in the freezing cold, it did not agree with me. I had to leave, because I was not being productive.
“I know the inspection jobs are civil service, but maybe you need to examine your job and see if maybe you should be doing something else, if you are not being productive in making this city look better.”
The mayor also evaluated and reported on other departments and aspects of city business. Look for more reports in upcoming editions.
