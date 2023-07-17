The city's Human Resources Department is supervised by Nellie Satcher, who has five employees. In 2022, nine employees retired from the city and 45 employees were hired throughout the year — 10 in AmeriCorp, four in Inspection, 18 in Parks and Recreation, eight in the fire department and 18 in the police department.
Workers’ Compensation claims were up this year from last, from 26 to 35. Of the 35 claims, all but three came from the police department, Mayor Johnny Magee said in his annual State of the City address.
The safety officer who operates out of the Human Resources Department is Laquita Wilson.
“She continues to have regular safety meetings with all departments, in an attempt to keep all employees as safe as possible and accident-free,” Magee said.
The city had five EEOC complaints filed against it and one was still open. “We were not found to be liable on any,” Magee said.
The City of Laurel contributes to the economy of the city and surrounding areas with an annual payroll last year of $9,280,678.55.
Keeping connected
The IT Department is overseen by Jeff Williams and John McGraw. All the cabling infrastructure throughout city hall has been upgraded and all computer and VOIP phone cabling have been replaced with new CAT6 network cable, which replaced cable that had been in place over 20 years, Magee said.
“All of City Hall is now connected via fiber optic cable, replacing the old copper wiring to promote faster output throughout the network,” he said.
The city maintains a lease on desktop computers, and in 2022, all 110 computers were replaced with new machines. This lease allows the city to stay current with equipment to maintain the highest level of productivity. The next upgrade is scheduled for 2026.
Also, the city is in the beginning stages of upgrading the current VOIP (Voice-Over-Internet-Protocol) phone systems. The current phone system is provided by a company called Ambit, based in Alabama, but the city is moving to service provided by Mississippi-based C-Spire.
The city has also improved the workflow between Public Works and Veolia by combining the project and workorder software under one company through a program called City Works.
“It gives Public Works crews the ability to use our GIS-based information system, and it also allows Veolia and Public Works to streamline the communications between the two departments to be able to better serve the public,” Magee said.
In the final stages of the Sportsplex, the press box is being built and will be connected via fiber optic cable to the other buildings in the complex. The soccer fields will be connected in this final stage to allow full communication capabilities with all the facilities at the complex.
“IT is committed to maintain and improve the technological needs of the city to allow the many different departments to best serve the citizens of the City of Laurel,” Magee said.
Court collects $1.1M, city gets to keep $584K
The Municipal Court Administrator is Rebecca Clark and she has five other employees. The department processed 9,910 violations — 7,665 traffic violations, 1,838 misdemeanor non-traffic violations, 125 city ordinance violations and 282 felony charges in which bond was set.
Collections for Laurel Municipal Court were $1,133,780.43 in fines and fees, with $584,215.82 going into the General Fund and $549,000 going to the state, and other entities. Individuals participating in the Community Service Work Program produced $53,774.62 in work credit.
The court had one longtime employee retire and be replaced.
“They continue to cross-train all employees in order to maintain consistent and dependable service to the citizens of the City of Laurel,” Magee said.
