The city's Human Resources Department is supervised by Nellie Satcher, who has five employees. In 2022, nine employees retired from the city and 45 employees were hired throughout the year — 10 in AmeriCorp, four in Inspection, 18 in Parks and Recreation, eight in the fire department and 18 in the police department.

Workers’ Compensation claims were up this year from last, from 26 to 35. Of the 35 claims, all but three came from the police department, Mayor Johnny Magee said in his annual State of the City address.

johnny magee state of the address

Mayor Johnny Magee

