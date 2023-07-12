The Laurel Fire Department’s chief is Leo Brown, who rose through the ranks to lead the department, Mayor Johnny Magee said in his annual State of the City address.
The department ended the year with 51 out of 63 slotted positions filled, and it is aggressively seeking to fill these vacancies, through job fairs, career days, in and outside the community and even at Camp Shelby. Four senior ranking firefighters with over 121 years of cumulative experience retired last year.
“One of the major goals of the LFD is to lower the city’s fire rating to a Class 4 from a Class 5,” Magee said. “One of the main criteria, among others, is the number of personnel at each station. This is being actively pursued.”
The LFD responded to 38 major structure fires, with moderate to heavy loss, which was an increase of two from the previous year.
“Fortunately, there were no fire deaths in 2022, and there were no departmental personnel injuries reported,” Magee said.
There were 24 vehicle fires, which was an increase of three, and the department worked 396 vehicle accidents, up from 351. Wreck injuries increased from 140 in 2021 to 157 in 2022, and accidents with no injuries jumped from 173 to 201.
“The department’s position is that prevention is effective in reducing fires and accidents, and they are committed in educating the public in prevention,” Magee said. “The Department has also been involved in the community of Laurel, participating in downtown events and others. These type activities allow them to build relationships with the community and is also a recruiting tool. The department assisted the Salvation Army on two occasions with the distribution of toys and food baskets during Christmas.”
State Farm Agents Brian Ginn and Lori Hearn once again sponsored the Fireman of the Year Award, and this year expanded it to include Fire Officer of the Year. Firefighter Alandis Jones was voted Firefighter of the Year and Battalion Chief Robby McLaurin was Fire Officer of the Year.
The LFD also rededicated two fire stations, adding the names of Mr. Manuel Jones to Station No. 2 on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue and adding the name of Dr. Eugene Owens to Station No. 4 on Queensburg Avenue.
“A generous anonymous donor gave $10,000, which made it possible for the department to purchase a much-needed washer and dryer to clean turnouts that are soiled after a fire,” Magee said.
The department’s goals for 2023 are to achieve a Class 4 fire rating, “which in turn will benefit the homeowners and businesses in the city by saving on their property insurance,” Magee said, and also to bring the LFD up to full operating capacity “while continuing to improve the fire protection services for the citizens of Laurel by becoming better trained educationally, mentally and physically while also upgrading our firefighting equipment to better serve and protect our community.”
