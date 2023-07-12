The Laurel Fire Department’s chief is Leo Brown, who rose through the ranks to lead the department, Mayor Johnny Magee said in his annual State of the City address.

lpd fire chief leo brown

Chief Leo Brown

The department ended the year with 51 out of 63 slotted positions filled, and it is aggressively seeking to fill these vacancies, through job fairs, career days, in and outside the community and even at Camp Shelby. Four senior ranking firefighters with over 121 years of cumulative experience retired last year.

