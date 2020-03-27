In his annual State of the City address to the City Council, Mayor Johnny Magee gave a comprehensive review of 2019 and outlook for 2020, assessing each department with a letter grade.
•
Elvin Ulmer is the head of Parks and Recreation, and he is completing his 18th year in this position.
“Elvin always tells me that I don’t pay him enough, and I agree, but the thing I love most about Mr. Ulmer is that when I request something to be done, his response is always, ‘I’ll take care of it’ … and he does,” Mayor Johnny Magee said in his State of the City address.
Ulmer is over Parks, and he has a dedicated employee Rejeana Loper, who is one of the best employees the city has, Magee said.
Throughout the year, the department removed 19 diseased, dead or dangerous trees, pruned and shaped trees throughout the city, maintained flowerbeds in parks, downtown and around the city. Its workers also keep the fountain in Pinehurst Park flowing and set up maintenance for the Loblolly Festival.
Parks and Rec was awarded an AmeriCorps grant to hire 30 workers. All 30 had CPR training, eight had lifeguard training, 10 had basketball coach training, 10 had track instructor/meets, 10 had cheer/dance instruction and 10 received environmental training.
The Sportsplex hosted Dixie Youth 5-12-year-olds’ baseball, with 490 participants and approximately 40,000 in attendance from March to June, and it hosted Dixie Youth 5-12-year-olds’ Fall League with 212 participants and approximately 15,000 in attendance from September through November. The 9- and 11-year-olds’ state tournament, two “warm-up” tournaments, 10- and 12-year-olds’ subdistrict tournaments and 9-under and 12-under playoff tournaments were also at the Sportsplex.
It also hosted the 2019 Soccer State Games and the Select Baseball team practices throughout the year along with four high school soccer tournaments for Sumrall (52 teams), Laurel (60 teams), West Jones (80 teams) and Northeast Jones (23 teams), along with Laurel-Jones County Youth Soccer Spring League, with 550 participants and approximately 42,000 in attendance from March through May.
“If you notice the numbers, it appears that soccer is threatening baseball at the Sportsplex,” Magee said.
The Sportsplex hosted L-JC Soccer Fall League with 364 participants and approximately 18,000 in attendance September-October. It also hosted select soccer team practices throughout the year, an adult flag football tournament on the soccer fields and one adult co-ed softball tournament.
The splash pad that was open May-September helped host numerous birthday parties, church picnics, school field trips, family reunions and team parties throughout the year, Magee said. The Hospitality Building hosted several youth and high school baseball coaches’ meetings, baseball official and umpire meetings, family reunions, birthday parties, and wedding and baby showers.
The Natatorium hosted three Laurel Swim Association invitational meets, the West Jones High Swim Meet, the Laurel Swim Association and high school practices. Also at the Natatorium, the staff hosted water aerobics, physical therapy, swimming lessons, lifeguard training and installed a new boiler through the Schneider contract.
In tennis at the Sportsplex, Parks/Recreation hosted Laurel High School District Tournament, the Laurel High School home matches, Youth Tennis Camp, USTA Men’s and Women’s Leagues and provided courts for members and open play throughout the year. Improvements included resurfacing to peeling spots on all courts, the purchase of new nets for all courts and repairs to court lights, Magee said.
Here’s are updates and a breakdown of usage at other city park/rec facilities:
• Boots Smith fields: Hosted Laurel High School fast-pitch practices and home games and a youth softball tournament; provided fields for select teams and all-star team practice; provided fields for Dixie Youth league practices.
• West Drive fields: Hosted Dixie Boys 13-14-year-olds’ summer league baseball; hosted Dixie Majors 15-19-year-olds’ summer league play; hosted Dixie Pre-Majors baseball 15-16-year-olds’ state tournament in July; hosted Dixie Majors Baseball 17-19-year-olds’ state tournament in July; hosted Laurel Christian High School Home baseball games and practices; hosted Home School Baseball League practices and games; barbecue pit hosted several fundraisers.
• Gardiner Park: Replaced receptacles for electrical supply; made repairs to park benches and tables; repaired walking track bridge; replaced concrete poles for “no parking” area in grass; purchased and replaced swing seats in park; hosted American Heart Walk; hosted one 5K run; hosted St John’s Field Day; hosted several birthday parties; hosted a track clinic, Easter egg hunt, fundraiser for autism and First Baptist Church Youth Field Day.
• Boston Park: Hosted city league youth baseball games and practices; hosted birthday parties throughout the year; hosted several family reunions and picnics; hosted a tent revival; installed new basketball goals.
• Oak Park Football/Field House: Hosted Spriggs Football League September-October; hosted adult football league; repaired water fountain, breaker box and entrance gate.
• Oak Park Swimming Pool: Hosted several private birthday parties; made various repairs; had swim lessons and paid swimming during summer.
• K.C. Park: Hosted birthday parties, family reunions, a community Easter egg hunt, community cookouts, graduation parties and memorial events.
• Mason Park: Painted and repaired dog park sign; made various other repairs; hosted two 5K runs, numerous birthday parties and family reunions; hosted Laurel Arts League’s annual Day in the Park.
• Leontyne Price Park: Reinstalled iron fencing; assisted in installing equipment for grand opening of music park.
• Pinehurst Park: Hosted weddings, receptions and birthday parties; gathering for several photo shoots, including for prom pictures, local school pictures, Oak Park Reunion, Girl Scouts, Praise in the Park and added lights to the fountain.
• Daphne Park: Hosted numerous birthday parties and family reunions; hosted annual Walk for Jesus; various repairs.
• Sandy Gavin Park: Purchased and installed new playground unit, purchased and replaced swing sets.
• Programs: Had outstanding numbers of participants in basketball, track and cheer/dance. “Elvin Ulmer’s team won the tournament and his grandson scored 12 points,” Magee said. “Even though they had not won a game all year, they came ready in the tournament.”
• Cameron Center: Remodeled and repainted kitchen; hosted weekly activities such as Youth Leadership training, karate classes, United Blood Services blood drives, Foster Grandparents, church services, modeling classes, business meetings, weddings and receptions and birthday parties; hosted open play for basketball as well as tournaments; made various repairs; 300 facility rentals.
• L. T. Ellis Center: Made various repairs; hosted open play adult and youth basketball, several weddings, receptions and birthday parties; hosted church services and events; hosted family and high school class reunions; hosted Summer Camp and Summer Feeding program; had open swim and pool parties; hosted Blue’s show, pro-am boxing; 51 facility rentals.
• Train Depot: Hosted many events, including anniversary parties, birthday parties, wedding rehearsals, weddings and wedding receptions; hosted events for Senior Center, such as the Sweetheart Ball, Senior Prom and Senior Christmas Ball; hosted city-wide Christmas party, annual MLK Breakfast; hosted baby showers, business meetings, family and class reunions; made various repairs; 117 paid rentals, and 17 no-charge for groups such as the Laurel School System, EDA, D. J. Transit and Boy Scouts.
• B. E. Murph Center For Seniors: Continues to have many events and activities for the seniors in the community. with guest speakers on a regular basis on various topics; art classes, exercise class, jewelry-making class, computer classes, crocheting, AARP monthly meetings, monthly birthday celebrations, Mother’s Day breakfast, Father’s Day breakfast, Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas lunch and karaoke tea.
• Cemetery: 37 plots sold at Oak Hill Nos. 2 and 3 at Hickory Grove; both cemeteries are full; at Hickory Grove, the only plots available are the ones where present owners sell to another person. “If we are to continue in the cemetery business, we are going to need a minimum of 15 acres to begin a new cemetery,” Magee said. The cemeteries continue to be maintained on a daily basis.
• Facility maintenance: A total of 650 work orders to keep all the city buildings up and running, including the swimming pools and fountain at Pinehurst. “This crew also sets up the beautiful Christmas decorations downtown and throughout the city,” Magee said. Maintenance and repairs were done on city lighting in the historic district, including 5th and 6th Avenues; repairs to all city park restrooms. “We have major vandalism at our park bathrooms on a regular basis,” Magee said. “We attempt to have things for the visitors to do at the park, and we always have those who want to destroy what we are attempting to do.”
Several projects are ongoing:
• The Skate Park is nearing completion, with landscaping and seating still to be added. “This will be an added addition to the quality of life in the city,” Magee said. “Skateboarding is a very popular sport, and I am pleased that we can provide a place for the young and not so young to be able to come and enjoy. The park is designed in a way that if we choose to add to it at a later date, it will be able to accommodate. I hear naysayers all the time complaining that there is nothing to do in Laurel. Let me assure you that Mr. Ulmer is constantly attempting to come up with activities that enhance our recreation department.”
• The final designs for the renovation of the tennis courts at Daphne Park are being completed. “Even though these courts may be designated as the home court for the Laurel High tennis team, it will also be available for private tennis playing, when not being utilized by the high school,” Magee said. Whitney Pickering was able to obtain $225,000 for this project, from Wildlife and Fisheries, along with some other grants.
• Elvin’s pride and joy, and “the most anticipated project in recreation since the construction of the Sportsplex and the Natatorium,” is the completion of the 8-Plex Softball complex,” Magee said. “We have the funds for the first phase, which was approximately $4 million, but we are waiting on all the approvals. We are also in the beginning stages of borrowing funds for the second phase that will complete the project, which was in the neighborhood of $8 million.”
• The City Council recently gave approval for Neel Schaffer to design a long-range master plan for the remaining available property at the Sportsplex, especially in the area where the Bear Creek Golf Course once stood. The 8-Plex took in part of the old course, so Ulmer has thoughts of creating a nine-hole golf course to be used by residents and also by those who come to the Sportsplex for tournaments, swimming, etc. Included in the future plans are also the inclusion of more tennis courts. “The thinking is that if we have the proper number of courts within the city, we could recruit major tennis tournaments to come to town,” Magee said.
A “dedicated group of citizens” is attempting raise funds to purchase a special needs playground that would be installed at the Sportsplex, Magee said. The construction price is iapproximately $1 million.
“It too would be a welcomed addition to the Sportsplex and would definitely add to the quality of our living here,” he said, adding that the Southern Civitan Club of Laurel has already installed a wheelchair swing set.
Parks and Recreation gets a grade of B-plus, Magee concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.