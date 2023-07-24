Tourism boom lauded, merchants and litterbugs challenged ‘to do better’
In February, the city received its largest monthly sales tax diversion from the state in history, topping $1 million for the first time, with a total of $1,077,711. That payment was from sales in December 2022.
“Much of the increase in sales tax, tourism tax and home sales and much of the other positive financial activity in the city is directly tied to the success of the ‘Home Town’ show that is aired on the HGTV network,” Mayor Johnny Magee said. “There has been a great impact on our city because of this show, and I would like to thank Ben and Erin (Napier) and their team for the benefits Laurel is able to enjoy because of them.
“Last year, I mentioned a vehicle that was parked downtown on Magnolia Street that had Hawaii license plates. Well, in July, the editor of the Leader-Call sent me a picture of a Kia Optima that had plates from the Outback Australia. It was parked on the streets of Laurel. How did it get here? I have no idea, but it was here in Laurel.”
The city had approved 57 short-term rental units, so far, and each unit is permitted at $350, for a total of $19,950 in permit fees alone.
“That goes directly to the city’s treasury, and most, if not all of these rentals, are the direct result of ‘Home Town,’” Magee said.
Plenty of people are coming to Laurel, and Magee expressed is appreciation for that. But he also noted a concern he has after visiting some retailers.
“The concern is that there are lots of times that I shop in stores and the clerk that checks me out does not even have the courtesy to say ‘thank you,’” Magee said. “This is unacceptable, and I am certain that the owners or managers are not aware that this is happening. If the merchandise was free, I could understand not offering a ‘thank you,’ but when someone spends hard-earned money, it is a necessity. Merchants, let’s do better.’”
Laurel Main Street “does a lot to help move things along in the city” with its Loblolly Festival, the Chili Cookoff, CrawFest, Wine Down, Live in Laurel, Laurel Leap Basketball “and many other things that keep people coming to town,” Magee said. “If you would like to volunteer for your community, Main Street is worth a look.”
Community-minded volunteers serve on the many boards and commissions, “and there is no way the city could accomplish what it has” without them, Magee sad. “They give of their time and talent to make our city a better place to live, work, worship, dine, play, etc. They serve on our school board, our Planning Commission, our Civil Service Commission, the Election Commission, the Regional Airport Authority and the Laurel Municipal Airport Board, the Tourism Committee, the Library Board, the Tree Board, The Laurel Housing Authority Board, the Economic Development Authority, the Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority, the Historic Preservation Commission and the Fair Board.
“There is no way that we could do the things that we do in this city, without the help of these very generous individuals. On behalf of the mayor, the Laurel City Council, the employees of the city, and each and every citizen, we thank you for your dedicated service. We couldn’t do it without you.”
But there are also plenty of people who make unwanted contributions all along city streets and other areas in public view.
“Laurel, we have a very serious litter problem,” Magee said. “We have got to do better. Some may disagree with me, but I don’t believe in doing litter cleanup projects. Not that I don’t want it to be clean, but over the years, I have found that when you clean up someone else’s mess, there is no appreciation, and for that reason, you will have to continue to clean it up, if you want it to remain clean. “Instead, there must be a culture change. This needs to be taught in the churches and schools, but more than anywhere, it needs to be taught in the home. I’m not saying that these are only children doing this, because there are many adults who are trashing our city, and they should be ashamed of themselves.
“I remember a time when it was ingrained into people to not litter. Every vehicle had a litter bag in the car, and your litter would go into the bag until you got somewhere that you could discard it. We need to return to that, then maybe we won’t see so many pizza and chicken and hamburger boxes on the streets of our city. We must do better.”
And the city will offer people a chance to better themselves, Magee said, referring to the city as “an employer of second chances.”
“If you have had run-ins with the law, please don’t let that to stop you from applying to the City of Laurel for employment,” he said. “You are not guaranteed a job, but you will not be denied the opportunity to apply. Just because you have a felony conviction, you are not written off.”
Magee concluded: “The State of the City of Laurel, Mississippi is sound and solid, and we are open for business.”
