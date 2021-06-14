An overview of the National Register and details of the Laurel Central Historic District Amendment No. 3 will be presented at a public meeting at Laurel City Hall, 401 North 5th Ave., today (Tuesday) at 4:30 p.m. Staff from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History will be on hand to answer questions. For more information, contact James Bridgforth, MDAH, at jbridgforth@mdah.ms.gov or call 601-576-6578.
