A sitting state representative has entered the race for a spot on the Laurel City Council.
Rep. Omeria Scott (D-Laurel) is opposing longtime Councilman George Carmichael for the Ward 4 seat on the council. Both are running as Democrats.
Scott was beaten by current Mayor Johnny Magee in the race for the city’s top job in the Democratic primary in 2013.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to file qualifying papers, and there’s typically a rush on that at the last minute.
Magee, who went on to win two terms, announced early that he would seek another four-year term. Independents Anthony Hudson and Kim Page have also qualified to run for mayor.
Joe M. Porter was the only candidate who had entered the race for Ward 5 as of noon Wednesday. Incumbent Stacy Comegys had not turned in qualifying papers. Several sources said Comegys is considering running for mayor.
A pair of council members in their first terms also have opponents. Ward 7 Councilman Anthony Page is being challenged by Tracy House and Andrew D. Robinson, and Ward 6 Councilwoman Grace Amos is being challenged by Felix Fenderson. All are running as Democrats except Robinson, who is running as an Independent.
Incumbent council members Jason Capers (Ward 1, Independent), Tony Thaxton (Ward 3, Republican) and Tony Wheat (Ward 2, Republican) have also qualified to run for reelection, but they had no challengers at press time.
Primary races are April 6 and the general election is June 8.
The mayor’s salary is $75,000 per year and council members make $19,000 while the council president makes $20,000.
