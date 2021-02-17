The Mississippi Supreme Court recently appointed Circuit Judge Robert P. Krebs of Pascagoula and Department of Corrections Deputy Commissioner Gary Young of Jackson to the State Intervention Courts Advisory Committee.
The Supreme Court appointed Justice Robert P. Chamberlin of Hernando to an indefinite term as committee chairman. He has served in that role as a designee since May. The other terms are for two years.
The Supreme Court also reappointed committee members, including Stacey Pickering of Laurel, who is executive director of the State Veterans Affairs Board. Others include Circuit Judges Robert Helfrich of Hattiesburg, Winston L. Kidd of Jackson, Michael M. Taylor of Brookhaven and Charles E. Webster of Clarksdale; Jackson County Court Judge Sharon Sigalas of Pascagoula; Rep. Angela Cockerham of Magnolia and Melody Madaris of Oxford, who is director of Substance Abuse and EAP Services at Communicare, Region II Mental Health.
The state has 44 intervention courts. There are 22 adult felony drug intervention court programs – one in each of the 22 circuit court districts. There are four approved adult misdemeanor intervention court programs, 15 juvenile intervention courts and three family intervention courts.
The Supreme Court hopes to establish 16 new intervention courts. In 2019, the Legislature extended the definition of intervention courts to include veterans and mental health courts. In an effort to comply with this legislative directive, national best practices, standards, rules and policies of multi-state mental health and veteran intervention court were reviewed.
Both the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the Council of State Governments Justice Center consider the state of Georgia to be in the forefront of implementing evidence-based mental health courts, according to Pam Holmes, Director of Intervention Courts.
