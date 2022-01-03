As a new year begins, so does a new wave of COVID-19 that’s expected to spread worse in the coming weeks, state health officials reported.
Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 17,525 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths for the four-day period of Dec. 30 through Jan. 2. These deaths occurred between Dec. 29-30. Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases is now 561,262, with 10,455 deaths, MSDH reported.
For Dec. 29, the state reported 4,885 new cases, 11 deaths and 140 long-term care outbreaks. Last week, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 10,000 new COVID cases — twice as many as the week prior. Mississippi is seeing a rapid increase in the number of cases and also a significant rise in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer for MSDH.
“As of Dec. 20 and going forward, 67 percent of cases are Omicron,” Dobbs said. “Now, Omicron is significantly more contagious than Delta, but fortunately, it does appear to cause less severe illness. Regardless, we will still see many hospitalizations and deaths, many of which could have been avoided.”
The MSDH did 80,000 tests statewide just last week, and with the outbreaks, increased cases, demand for testing and percent positivity increasing, the state is at high levels of community transmission, said Dr. Paul Byers, state epidemiologist for MSDH.
“We really are in the fifth wave now of COVID for Mississippi,” Byers said. “We’ve seen a rapid increase in the number of new admissions for folks going into the hospital. We’ve seen some kids in the pediatric ICU for COVID. It’s all going pretty rapidly right now.”
As students return to school from holidays, the number of positive cases are likely to increase, Byers said.
“I anticipate that by the time we get the schools back that we will see some impact in those settings,” Byers said. “The schools have historically been a reflection of what’s going on in the community, and we are seeing a lot of community transmission right now.”
When a new variant appears, typically the state has seen rapid growth in the 25 to 39 age group and is now also seeing growth in the 18 to 24 age group, Byers said.
“These are the people that are usually out and about more and we are seeing a potential for increased spread with those people,” Byers said. “The majority of deaths are appearing in those 65 and older and people 50 to 64. These are the most vulnerable people, and this is where the real impact is.”
In Mississippi, the monoclonal antibody treatment is currently in short supply. MSDH officials suggest getting the vaccine as the monoclonal antibody treatment is not as effective against the Omicron variant. The state is still seeing some Delta cases occurring but as Omicron increases, booster vaccinations are critically important, and to get full protection against the Omicron variant, Mississippians should get a booster, Dobbs said.
“Vaccinated people and those with prior infection can still get COVID with the Omicron variant and spread it, so it’s important for people to be safe,” Dobbs said.
For more information about COVID, vaccinations and boosters, visit msdh.ms.gov.
