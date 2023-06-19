American civil rights icon James Meredith is partaking in a 200-mile walk against crime across Mississippi as he celebrates his 90th birthday.

Meredith is on what he calls his “third and final mission,” a walk to raise the level of morals to stop the rampant crime in black communities. Throughout the walk, he will be meeting with city and community leaders to discuss the topics of crime and racism.

James Meredith

Source: WDAM

