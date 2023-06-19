The Laurel Leader-Call on Saturday took home second-place honors for General Excellence for both editorial and advertising at the Mississippi Press Association awards ceremony in Flowood.
The LL-C also took home five first-place awards and seven second- and third-place awards.
“This was another outstanding showing from our dedicated team of professionals” said Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski. “I’m very proud of my entire staff as we proved once again, our tiny team of 10 people can compete with the biggest newspapers in the state. Taking home ‘Best Front Page’ when we were up against ‘The Clarion Ledger’ and ‘Mississippi Today’ is pretty amazing.
“There is also an undeniable liberal slant to the awards that are handed out, so it’s a real testament to the quality of our work that the only true conservative newspaper in Mississippi fares so well,” Cegielski added.
Thirty-nine newsrooms in Mississippi — from the smallest weekly papers to the largest dailies — submitted more than 1,500 entries in 35 categories.
The LL-C competed in multi-day Class B. There are two classes for weeklies — Class C and D — and a Class A for the largest papers. In several of the categories, the LL-C was forced to compete against the largest dailies, such as the Clarion-Ledger and Daily Journal of Tupelo.
“Having to compete against the likes of The Clarion-Ledger and Mississippi Today in so many categories is a bit disconcerting and unfair, but knowing my staff, it will only make them work even harder,” Cegielski said.
Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton won three first-place awards — including winning all three places for Best Lede — the opening sentence of a story — category.
Thornton won a first place for Best General News Story for his coverage of the burgeoning business of “gas-station heroin,” and law enforcement’s fight against it.
“Great job of informing the community and pushing for change,” wrote judges from the Arkansas Press Association, which judged the entire Mississippi contest.
Thornton also won a first-place award for Best Feature Story for an in-depth look at former District Attorney Tony Buckley’s decision to leave the post.
Other wins for Thornton were:
• Third place for Best Commentary Column;
• Honorable mention for Best News Photo
Managing editor Sean Murphy won two-first-place awards.
He was honored alongside Thornton for Best Headline — Murphy also took second in the category — for the headline Heart and Soles, about a group of South Jones students raising money for new shoes for a beloved member of the South Jones family.
Murphy also took first place for Best Front Page, for which the judge wrote, “I don’t know what is going on in Laurel, but these front pages make me want to read all about it. A little old-timey and down-home looking, a little sensational in the headline writing — pass me this newspaper.” The Best Front Page award was for all dailies, regardless of circulation size.
Former Sports Editor Josh Beasley won an honorable mention for Best Spot News Photo of a bloody high school football coach who got into a fight at a game at Wayne County High School last season.
The Wayne County News, competing in weekly Class D, took home first place for General Excellence.
Now in its 157th year, the Mississippi Press Association is the trade group representing state newspapers and digital media.
“We are so proud of all winners in the contest,” said MPA President Stephanie Patton, editor and publisher of The Leland Progress. “Recognition of their hard work honors the impact they make in the communities they serve.”
