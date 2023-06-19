Lillous Ann Shoemaker, president and general counsel of Magnolia State Bank, was recently appointed to The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Advisory Committee on Community Banking, which was established in 2009. Shoemaker is the first Mississippian to serve on the Advisory Committee.
Composed of a cross-section of community bankers from around the country, the FDIC’s committee meets twice a year to share input on a broad range of community bank policy and regulatory matters.
