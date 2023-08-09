‘The Establishment wins again,’ McDaniel says after devastating loss in nasty race
BILOXI — In six months of campaigning from Ocean Springs to Olive Branch, lieutenant governor candidate Chris McDaniel said he felt the winds of change across the state, and that kept him going as he fought for the most powerful position in state government.
But on election night, it was the wins of the same old, same old that took the wind out of the sails of the state senator from Jones County and his supporters. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann won the Republican primary and, in effect, a second term as incumbents dominated in state and district races. Hosemann got 52 percent of the vote to McDaniel’s 43 percent, with lesser-known GOP candidate Tiffany Longino receiving almost 5 percent.
“Turnout was low, conservatives didn’t engage like we thought they would, and once again, the status quo prevailed,” McDaniel said from the balcony of his campaign watch party at the Biloxi Visitors’ Center, across the street from the iconic lighthouse, the sound of waves from the Gulf of Mexico marking time as his supporters quietly absorbed the numbers that were flowing in. “The Establishment wins again.”
Instead of a sea change in state politics and a victory party by the beach, the atmosphere was more like a funeral, and it was that, in one respect, the way McDaniel and his followers saw it — the death of conservatism in Mississippi.
“People are rejecting the very things they claim they want,” McDaniel said. “They claim they want a conservative, but when you give them conservative policy, they reject it. There’s an incredible disconnect between what they say and what they do.”
The loss was “disillusioning” for a man who came within a fraction of a percentage point of beating longtime powerful incumbent U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran outright in the 2014 Republican primary. That showing made him a force to be reckoned with in state politics, and lieutenant governors and Senate committee leaders have since worked to shut out legislation from him after that in an effort to keep him from rising again and threatening their power.
McDaniel made the decision to challenge Hosemann to combat the current political power structure, campaigning on a promise to return power to the people by pushing things like the ballot initiative and term limits.
“What we offered the state was a chance to break out of that,” McDaniel said. “It was a chance to find a new way, a new direction, and once again, they’ve chosen the same old status quo because money, unfortunately, is incredibly influential in this business.”
Money was a recurring theme of the McDaniel campaign’s preliminary autopsy report.
“It’s the lifeblood of politics,” he said, adding that Hosemann outraised him 10-to-1. “You’ve got a guy here who’s built his whole life as left-of-center, a Democrat, a moderate, but when you spend enough money, you can create a narrative, and he did that successfully.
“He painted me as a really, really terrible person. I recognize that’s part of the game. But we stuck solely to the issues, and I’m really proud of the race we ran. We fought as hard as we could to show a distinction in the types of candidates we are, and he focused on all of the name-calling and derogatory things. I guess we’re in a phase in our country’s history where those are the kinds of things that work.
“People claim they want a conservative, and I think in some respects they do, but because of the nature of the machine and the money, a lot of people are easily misled.”
One bright spot, McDaniel said, was the overwhelming support — and votes — of the people in his home base of Jones County.
“All I’ve done for 16 years is fight for the very things that I told Jones County I would fight for,” the four-term state senator said. “They know me, and all the ads in the world can’t change their perception of me.
“The people across the state don’t know me quite as well, and those ads have a detrimental impact on my reputation and who I am as a person. Unfortunately, until the American people finally get to the point where they wake up, do their own research and take time to discern what’s accurate and what’s not, I’m afraid this is going to be the natural result.”
That was another recurring theme on the night the results drowned the spirit of hope in McDaniel, his campaigners and supporters.
“Right now, it’s difficult to find hope,” he admitted. “The established order has so much money and influence, and the American people ... don’t seem willing to take time to do the necessary research to find what’s true and what’s not. If that’s the case, we can only expect more of the same. We’re very distracted ... and right now, that distraction it’s costing us a lot.”
Hosemann, 76, told Mississippi Today he was trying to “temper” his remarks about his opponent after the heated race and he chided his challenger’s social-media supporters.
“They spew venom at people they don’t even know,” he said. “When you wake up and look at yourself in the mirror, what have you done positive for Mississippi? I think the answer is ‘nothing.’”
McDaniel wasn’t taking it personally but his hope for the state and the future did take a hit with the outcome of the race.
“It’s not about me,” he said. “I’m just a vessel — a very flawed vessel — with a message of Reagan, of Trump, and that message, I always thought, was something the people believed in. I’m not so sure they do anymore.
“Our only hope is in our principles,” he said, “and our principles, right now, are losing.”
