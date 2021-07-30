The Guays make cozy spot for tourists, visitors to explore, stay in "Home Town" city
The best Airbnb of Mississippi for 2021 can be found in Laurel and was featured on the HGTV show that made the town a household name, “Home Town.”
The couple who purchased the home for $74,000 had a renovation budget at $140,000 for the 1,600 square-foot two-bedroom, one bathroom home. Based on reviews and the hospitality of the home’s staff,
The Peggy’s House was No. 1, highest-rated Airbnb in
Mississippi. In Season 3 Episode 3 of the show, Ben and Erin Napier help Canadian natives Peggy and Patrick Guay find and renovate a home off Old Bay Springs Road. Mr. Guay said the home was initially going to be a vacation spot for his family.
“We were looking at homes in Florida, but then I traveled to New Orleans and this area, and we decided we wanted to find a place there because of the culture,” he said.
Mrs. Guay was an avid fan of the show, and the couple just so happened to get the Napiers’ help to renovate their vacation home in Laurel in 2018. However, they realized the home would be empty for most of the year and thought about renting it. They choose to list it on Airbnb to see how it would do, and it’s been almost fully booked each month since February 2019. During the pandemic, it slowed down a bit, but some people booked the home just to get away from their own place while quarantining, Mr. Guay said.
“I have to schedule a time now to come to my own house,” he said with a laugh.
A map on the wall with pins shows where guests have come from — all over the U.S., Europe, Africa and Australia. More than 200 guests have booked their stay at The Peggy House.
The first guests of the house, Dana, Kim, Leenise and Sima of Birmingham, Ala. said staying at the Peggy's House was a wonderful experience from the minute they drove up to the property.
"We were so warmly greeted at the front door with Liz's smiling face," the guests wrote. "She was so sweet to guide us to the highlighted features of downtown!"
Dennis and Jennifer Wagers of Manchester, Ky. wrote that the vintage decor was a feature she admired most about the home.
"I'm a huge fan of the show "Home Town" like so many others, so being able to stay a couple of days in one of their remodels was a treat," the Wagers wrote.
Tray and Lisa Hall of Lancaster, Ky. wrote that they were "thankful and blessed to be able to stay in the special little cottage.
"Thank you for sharing this with us. Your town is so cute, and the people are so welcoming. We hope to come back someday and stay more than a day, but for now, it's see y'all later," the Halls wrote.
While it was called the Guay House on “Home Town,” they decided to change the name.
“The person who owned the home was also named Peggy, like my wife, so we decided to name it after both of them,” Mr. Guay said.
While the home was being renovated, the couple stayed at Bonnie’s Cottage and met several other “Home Town”-featured families. They were introduced to Liz Ables, who is now the property manager of the Peggy’s Home for the Guays while they live on the south shore of Montreal in Canada.
Ables makes sure guests have everything they need to enjoy their stay by preparing a special list of great spots to visit, eat and shop. She also provides help for anniversaries, birthdays or any occasions the guests may be celebrating.
“I want Laurel to not just be a place they stay, but an experience for the guests that visit and stay at the Peggy’s House,” Ables said. When guests come to the home, they should not have to bring anything but the clothing they need for their trip, Ables said.
“We provide everything,” Ables said. “Toiletries, shampoo, towels, linens — and we even have a playpen for kids.”
The house also has a trundle bed that folds out for kids to stay in. One of the bedrooms also has a special gift from Ben — a bed he specifically built for the Guays with the Scotsman Co. brand. In the living room, the Guays also display a botanical wall design by Erin. In the corner of the room, the Guays also put some Canadian treasures for guests to learn a little bit about their culture. And in the dining room, the original drawings by Erin from the show hang on the wall.
While becoming an Airbnb was incidental, the Guays feel that it was a great way to use the home and be a part of Laurel’s culture.
“We are so excited by this award and just over the moon about it,” Patrick said.
“The community has really opened up well to the tourist attractions the show has brought to Laurel. There’s a lot of inventiveness they’re doing.”
A stay ranges about $122 per night or higher, depending on the season, events going on in town, number of guests and availability. Visit https://bit.ly/3rFN3Oe for more information or to book a stay.
