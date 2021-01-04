Cooley earns Golden Ticket to International competition
As the Steak Cookoff Association had another two-day contest through the New Year in Downtown Laurel, one of its local members beat out almost 50 contestants and will head to the world championship.
Jamey Cooley, known for his skill on the grill and owner of Top Dollar Pawn, earned a golden ticket New Year’s Eve. He’ll travel to Fort Worth, Texas, in March to try his hand against an international lineup.
Danny Kennedy, a rep from Steak Cookoff Association, said the group has been having gatherings for eight years now. If a promoter such as Cooley wants to try his hand, the association hands them a steak and treats them like every other contestant.
“We’re a relaxed group. We let them cook,” Kennedy said. “If they win, they win.”
Judges make their decisions double-blind, with no input from others and not knowing whose steak they’re chewing. Kennedy and Cooley had contestants pouring in from all over the United States — from as far away as Pennsylvania, and one observer from Germany — simply because of the thrill of the contest. RVs with pop-up cooking stations lined the parking lots near the Scotsman General Store on Spec Wilson Drive.
“It's not just a Mississippi or Arkansas or Texas thing,” Cooley said. “There are members all around the globe. I mean, there’s not a continent without them.”
Traveling the farthest and winning a cutting board from the Scotsman was Luzia Forst of Germany, who tried her first steak here in the American South. She said she’s visiting America and exploring Southern culture, which drew her to the cookoff New Year’s Day.
Organizing the event went “wonderfully,” Cooley said, with payouts equaling $15,000 to winners of four contests. Remaining proceeds will go to Arc of Jones County, the Children’s Center of Audiology and Speech and Rescue Jones County, all of which work for the community directly.
The logistics required to pull off this contest were complex and grueling.
“You’re prepping meat for two weeks before,” Cooley said. “With registration fees, you have all this money tied up in it.”
“Everyone gets the same steak,” Kennedy said. “The key thing we tell promoters is to not be cheap on the steaks. If it’s cheap, the cook knows about it and goes, ‘Eh, we won’t be back.’ You’ve got to take care of the cooks.”
For everyone’s benefit, the SCA followed COVID-19 guidelines and spaced out. Laurel’s emergency departments came out and got fed — local firefighters ate an impressive 100 steaks or so. Laurel Police Department came out to work the scene, and with so much food to go around, it was a job worth doing.
Part of the beauty of these contests, Kennedy said, is how quickly they begin and end. Contestants tear down and head back across the U.S. with little headache. Soon after awards were presented, only a white event tent remained in the contest’s wake.
Chris Barber from Arkansas took home the grand champion’s belt that night. Connie Stegall, Jana Mays, Jason Rackley and Cooley were the golden ticket winners.
