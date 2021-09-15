If you go: Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 1-2, and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. To make reservations, call 601-428-0140.
Laurel Little Theatre’s production of “Steel Magnolias” opens Sept. 24
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 1-2, and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 and Oct. 3.
The classic Southern comedy debuted as an New York City stage play and ran for three years in the late 1980s before becoming a hit film. The LLT’s production of “Steel Magnolias” is under the direction of LLT alumna Lacy Cockrell and features an all-star cast of LLT veteran actresses. Every one of the six women of the cast has been in LLT productions over the last two decades.
Cockrell has directed many shows at LLT, as well as Northeast Jones and West Jones High School, where she’s an art instructor. Playing mother “M’Lynn” and daughter “Shelby” are Missy Sanderson and Katelyn Bryant, respectively. Jennifer Graveman is playing beauty salon owner “Truvvy”, and her hair-do assistant “Annelle” is played by Alex Arnold. Christy Liverett is town grouch, “Ouiser,” and Frankie Bennett plays the mayor’s wife “Clairee.”
Performances are expected to sell out, so reservation should be made in advance at 601-428-0140. The reservation line is available 24 hours per day. Send any questions to LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
