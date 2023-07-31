Laurel man killed, 2 wounded in Wayne County shooting
The investigation into a Wednesday, July 13 drive-by shooting in Wayne County that killed a local man and injured two others is continuing and suspects are still being sought.
David Hutchinson, 43, of Jones County was shot and killed in an incident that began on Highway 84 and ended when the victims’ vehicle stopped at Deep Well Energy Services on Highway 184.
Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department and emergency personnel from Wayne General Hospital all responded to a call in the parking lot of Deep Well Energy Services on Highway 184 (Old Highway 84) around 2:15 a.m. Officers with the WPD secured the scene while hospital personnel treated the victims for gunshot wounds. Once deputies with the WCSO arrived on the scene, the investigation was turned over to them since the incident happened in the county and not the city limits of Waynesboro.
WCSO Chief Deputy Jason Wiggins, three victims were found in a vehicle that had stopped in the parking lot.
Daphne Hardy, who was inside the car and shot, dialed 911 and reported that she and two other people in the vehicle had been shot, WCSD Chief Deputy Jason Wiggins said.
“She said the vehicle she was in was traveling eastbound on Highway 84 when a small brown car came up from the rear of their vehicle at a high rate of speed,” Wiggins said. “When the small brown car pulled into the left lane to pass, someone inside the brown car shot into the car that Hardy was traveling in.”
All three victims were transported to Wayne General Hospital, where Hutchinson, 43, was pronounced dead. He suffered a gunshot wound in the back that traveled through his chest, Wiggins said.
Hardy suffered two gunshot wounds — one in the left shoulder and one in the left forearm — while Gregory Campbell was struck by a bullet once in the abdomen. He was later transported to Forrest General Hospital.
Wiggins said that Campbell was driving the vehicle that was shot at while Hardy was in the front passenger seat and Hutchinson was in the back seat behind the driver's seat.
“There were nine bullet holes in the vehicle,” Wiggins said. “Deputies also found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash in the vehicle. Both survivors stated that the deceased was a drug dealer.
“This is a possible drug deal gone bad or it could have been a domestic incident. We have received reports that numerous women have indicated they were involved in a relationship with the deceased.”
Records show that Hutchinson was arrested by Laurel police in November for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and he was out on bond.
The vehicle was towed to the WCSD and secured inside a gated area so that it could be processed as the investigation continues. Part of the investigation included Wiggins and Sheriff Jody Ashley taking deputies and inmates in the Wayne County Adult Detention Center to walk the median of Highway 84 looking for shell casings.
Wiggins said inmates, under the supervision of deputies, walked the grassy areas looking for shell casings. The search shut down portions of Highway 84 and the chief deputy said no shell casings were recovered.
Wiggins said the shooting is not related to past shootings involving juveniles and young adults.
“This has absolutely nothing to do with the shootings that took place before we made two recent arrests,” he said. “I want the people of Wayne County to feel secure that we've stopped the shootings amongst our young people.”
