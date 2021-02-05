A traffic stop by Jones County Sheriff's Department deputy on Wednesday led to the recovery of a vehicle that had been reported stolen and the arrest of a pair of suspects.
Walter Culpepper, 39, of Laurel and Deontravious Williamson, 21, of Nashville were both charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after Deputy Jason Mills stopped the red Toyota Matrix they were in on Indian Springs Road, near Fant Drive, according to a press release from the JCSD.
A check of the tag resulted in a “hit” that the vehicle was stolen, so more deputies and an investigator went to the scene. After further investigation, both occupants of the vehicle were charged with the felony and Williamson, the driver, was also charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle, seatbelt violation and no insurance.
Mills was working under a Mississippi Office of Highway Safety overtime grant at the time of the vehicle stop.
