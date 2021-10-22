The last time Grant Crowder took meth was May 25, 2009, but the stories of the graduates of the Jones County Drug Court program brought him to tears and back to the feelings of the pit of despair that is battling drug addiction.
Crowder coached Bobcat softball and was head resident of a dorm at Jones College when his addiction hit its peak — and he bottomed out.
“I don’t even know y’all, but I feel I do because when reading those letters, it was like you were telling my story,” Crowder said as he teared up. “And it’s been 12-1⁄2 years — and I am so proud of y’all, you don’t know.”
Crowder, a nine-year Ellisville firefighter and current Center Director for Jones College in Bay Springs, told his story as a speaker at the graduation ceremony for Jones County Drug Court participants Thursday. Crowder challenged the graduates to do three things after the ceremony: be in the 2 percent who stay sober out of drug court, don’t go back to that same circle of acquaintances who got them there and use their experience to help others.
“When I was in the drug diversion program, a counselor told me less than 2 percent who get on (drugs) get off and stay off,” Crowder said. “Addiction doesn’t discriminate, it doesn’t matter who you are, what you are, or what position you have, it doesn’t discriminate.”
The ceremony hosted drug court staff, families and friends of the graduates, Jones County District Attorney’s office employees and special guests from the University of Mississippi, who filmed the ceremony as a part of a project about recovery from addiction.
Judge Dal Williamson said this is a happy time, a time to be proud and a time of triumph and celebration.
“After tonight, you aren’t accountable to the drug court anymore, you are accountable to yourselves and to your families and to God,” Williamson said. “I want to emphasize that, and I also want to emphasize that the devil comes to us in a lot of different voices, shapes and sizes.”
Savannah Knight Biglane, “Downtown” Daniel Brown, Paula Coleman, Phillip Coleman, Jason Davis, Peter Hastings, Alisa Lovett, James Marcus McKee, Jackie Bates Murphy, Scottie Pates, Chase Pitts, Lisa Stevens and Dustin Tolbert graduated from the program, which takes three to five years and holds participants accountable through random drug tests while also teaching life skills.
Hastings could not celebrate with his counterparts as his nephew Cade Thompson, a student at West Jones High School, died Wednesday morning in a car crash on his way to school. However, the court made sure to honor him in the ceremony and asked for prayers for his family during this time of loss. Hastings had struggled with heroin addiction for a long time and went through the drug court program.
“He is living a different life today,” Williamson said.
Williamson then read excerpts from the graduates’ final essays about their individual journeys through drug addiction to graduation. Each story was shared from the hearts of the graduates, Williamson said without identifying who wrote it.
“When I started drug court, I was a full-blown drug addict,” Williamson read. “I was so lost, tired, angry, lonely, scared and so broken inside. I had little faith in myself, but when I got home, there was a preacher at my house. He anointed me and prayed over me, and at that moment, I asked God to take the desire and taste for drugs away from me and give me the faith and guidance I needed to get through this. Where once I was lost, God has shown me a new way. I am no longer lonely because God took all the no-good, so-called friends out of my life and gave me my family back.”
Williamson then read from another excerpt from one of the graduates.
“Before drug court, I was headed down a dark and scary path,” Williamson read. “Drugs had taken so much from me. They made me a person I was not. I was not even allowed to be alone with my children. On Feb. 13, 2019, I started drug court. I did not know just how much my life was truly about to change. I got clean and eventually got my children back, and on Aug. 29, 2020, I married an amazing, genuine, hard-working man. Since starting drug court, I’m not only back to being myself, I’m a better version of myself. I’m happy.”
Many more stories of the same accord were read, one of a veteran who had a hard time adjusting to life after being deployed to Iraq, another whose sister died and had to take custody of her two children.
Tears were shed by the graduates, their family members and the drug court staff. The graduates celebrated getting sober and finishing drug court and the culmination of their transformation.
“I learned how to live again,” Williamson read from another graduate. “I learned how to love myself again. I learned how to accept the past and move forward in my life. But the most important thing I learned through all of this was how to have a relationship with God and how to use all my bad situations to help others to get through. And this is the purpose in my life.”
