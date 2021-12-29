The Jones County Emergency Management Center has rolled out new technology that can notify residents of severe weather through text or calls through its newest service.
Jones County residents can sign up now for the Hyper-Reach alert system, which will notify residents of imminent severe weather in their area.
The Jones County EOC was the first county emergency management department to go live with Hyper-Reach in October, said Paul Sheffield, Jones County EOC director.
“Since Jones County EOC went live with the alert system, there have been three other counties in the state to purchase and utilize Hyper-Reach,” he said. “Clarke County went online mid-December with it.”
The department began looking for a change to help reach more residents efficiently in case of severe weather, Sheffield said.
“The outdoor warning sirens still operate and are functioning as best they can, but it’s getting harder to find people to work on them,” he said. “So when it starts getting difficult to find people to work on them, it’s time to start looking for other alternatives.”
Those who are registered for the service will receive a push notification to their
cellphone — a call or text — and those who are not registered will receive a call to their landline phone.
“Anyone with a landline phone will receive an alert, whether they are signed up or not,” Sheffield said.
So far, about 500 residents have signed up for the service since October, and as the EOC continues to implement the system, other alerts such as road closures, incidents in the area and other alerts will be added.
The EOC pays a subscription fee each year for the system. Sheffield said the subscription fee was a more cost-effective approach to the county’s alert system.
“We felt like this was the best tool we could find to get the message out to the public,” Sheffield said. “It’s actually less expensive than our previous technology. For the cost of repairing one tornado siren, we could pay for this service for two years.”
Jones County currently has 20 sirens and approximately
68,902 residents. About 27,000 residents live within a one-mile radius of the sirens across the county in more densely populated areas, Sheffield said.
“In perfect conditions, each siren notifies about 2,700 people at one time,” Sheffield said. “In Jones County, with just C Spire Wireless customers there are about 35,000 cellphones hitting their towers every 24 hours,” Sheffield said. “About 16,000 people still have landlines in Jones County. With this program I can reach people countywide.”
Those signed up for the program can also receive alerts nationwide that utilize the Hyper-Reach system. The program will send alerts to a person’s phone that is near an area where an alert has been issued, so tourists to Laurel may also benefit from the new system, Sheffield said. Residents can access the free service by visiting hyper-reach.com/msjonessignup.html, calling or texting “alerts” to 601-438-3124, downloading the Hyper-Reach app at the Google or Apple store.
