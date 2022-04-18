Two years after a tornado ravaged Jones County, a Sharon couple and their 1-year-old child survived a storm on another harrowing Easter evening.
Taylor Luethold, youth pastor at First Baptist Church of Sharon, wife Abigail and son Walker were in their home on Reedy Creek Road when it struck. As the father tried to get his young son to sleep in the living room, the roof caved in about five feet from where they were lying, Mr. Luethold said.
“A pine tree hit our home, a power line and my (late) stepdad’s truck,” he said. “I was upset about the truck because it was sentimental, but all of these things can be replaced. We were blessed that no one was hurt.”
Members of the church showed up early Monday morning to help the Luetholds clean their property and cut the tree so they can begin to recover from the damage, the grateful youth pastor said.
“It definitely got our attention,” he said. “It was definitely (a spiritual experience) that we were blessed to walk away from. All of our clothes and things are OK. We have everything we need.”
“Two Easters ago, I sat with my husband in the church praying for the storm to pass,” Mrs. Luethold said in a Facebook post. “This is Easter, while my husband was laying with Walker on the couch, the storm came to us and damaged our home and Taylor’s truck.” Thankfully, it can all be replaced, she wrote.
“I also know that it could have been a lot worse,” she wrote. “While I’m devastated by the damage, I’m praising God that my family is safe, a church family that is quick to respond, family (blood and in-laws) that ran soon as we called, and that God is a God who protects.”
Jim Yaggi of Laurel had a tree limb fall through his roof at his home on Adams Drive.
“We had just replaced the roof last week, and the tree came through,” Yaggi said.
His family was OK, but his home received some water damage. Another tree fell in his neighbor’s yard, and it was lying across the road after taking down a power line.
Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency, said many trees and power lines were knocked out all across the county by Sunday’s storm.
He and his crew, along with volunteer firefighters and county workers, are weary after a sixth consecutive week of severe warnings, the second straight with damage that was described as “consistent with” tornadoes. Last week, it was in Pendorff, and this week, it was in the Sharon and Shady Grove communities. The National Weather Service in Mobile has not declared whether they were tornadoes or straight-line winds. The NWS did determine that an F-1 twister with winds up to 90 mph touched down around the Johnson Community south of Ellisville on the morning of April 5 and stayed on the ground for 8.6 miles, but only took out trees and utility poles and lines.
Either way, approximately 1,700 households and businesses experienced power outages in Jones County from the Sunday night storm. Prior to the tornado warning being issued for the Shady Grove/ Moss area, the driver of a Ford F-150 reported there was a bright flash of light, and immediately after it, he ran into a tree that fell in front of him, which started a fire in the vehicle. Because so many trees had fallen in the area, Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene and assisted with fire extinguishers but could not access their fire truck. Sharon Volunteer Fire Department apparatus made it to the area.
Just last Thursday, damage reports came early from severe storms, with one unconfirmed tornado in Pendorff, that swept through South Mississippi with winds reaching up to 65 mph across Jones County.
Across the state, more than 50,000 power outages were reported. Some Pendorff homes and businesses received damage, including the Clark’s gas station and a storage building and giant oak tree at Hog Heaven, trailers in a neighboring lot and some trees off Indian Springs Road. Downed power lines, trees and strips of sheet metal were found along Highway 11 early Thursday morning. Some areas received hail during the storm.
Chris and Brandi Holifield, owners of Hog Heaven, said the restaurant was fine, but there was damage to the office and an old truck.
“We are praising God that the damage was no worse,” the couple said in a social-media post. “Our neighbors also have had damage to their homes and businesses. We will be open, just excuse our mess as we clean up!”
Teresa Dinwiddie, park manager at Big Creek 10, went to her property off Indian Springs Road to check on her family. Her kids were all there while the storm passed through and they got into the storm shelter. There were only some branches and trees she had to cut down and it blew some siding off of her son’s trailer, Dinwiddie said.
“We had the storm on Easter at the water park (two years ago), and every time it gets bad now, I call the kids and tell them to get to the storm shelter,” Dinwiddie said. “It was hailing and raining, and we had to go down near Hog Heaven to get here.”
Juan Tinillo, a parishioner at Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia, picked up limbs out of the church parking lot Thursday morning after the storm came through. Some of the brothers of the church stayed there overnight, Tinillo said.
“Some of my friends received damage and trees down on their homes,” Tinollo said. “Some of the roofing came off over there at the trailer park. We got no damage at the church. I thank God everything is OK.”
On the evening of Easter 2020, two long-track tornadoes — one of which was the third-widest in U.S. history at 2.5 miles — devastated parts of west and north Jones County, as well as Moss and other parts of Jasper County.
