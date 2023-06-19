In a wild-weather week and weekend in Mississippi, residents in Jones County weren’t hit hardest, but they didn’t go unscathed.
As of midday Monday, there were still 86 homes without power in Jones County, multiple trees down and 14 residences with what was reported as “major damage.”
Members of the Jones County Emergency Management team have contacted the American Red Cross to assist those affected with a place to stay if their residence is too damaged to stay in.
Electric line workers have been working nonstop to restore power to as many people as fast as they can. Top wind speeds this weekend reached up to 112 miles per hour, according to National Weather Service officials.
Over in Jasper County on Sunday night, a tornado struck, devastating the Louin community. According to the Jasper County Emergency Response Team, at least 20 homes sustained heavy damage and some had families trapped inside by trees, debris and damage to the structures. As of midday Monday, crews were still working to help out as many people affected by the twister as possible.
They have been pushed to the limits, though, with several severe thunderstorms causing varying degrees of damage throughout the week and weekend. Severe thunderstorms can develop in a hurry and they can pack a punch, even though they don’t get the headlines or create the panic that tornadoes and hurricanes do.
“We have tried to push out as much pertinent information as is available to the citizens as early as possible to allow them to prepare accordingly,” said EOC Deputy Director Rodney Parker. “Ready.gov is an excellent resource for the public so they can make plans and prepare kits for disasters.”
