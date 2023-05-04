Walters gets contract for Laurel paving project
•
The Laurel City Council took a step toward paving the way for some smoother streets in the city. Walters Construction was awarded the bid for the 2023 Citywide Paving Project, which council members approved unanimously at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
Walters Construction had the low bid of $2,618,727.25, well under the engineer’s estimate of $3,482,000 and Dunn Roadbuilders’ bid of $3,493,735. The Jones County-based company will “mill, overlay and make improvements” to designated streets in the city and the costs will be paid from the city’s street fund. City Engineer Neel-Schaffer has prepared the plans and specifications for the project and will handle professional services, such as design and administrative duties. The contractor has 150 calendar days, weather permitting, to complete the work once it starts.
Streets selected for $2.6M 2023 Citywide Paving Project:
• Country Club Drive, from Highway 84 to end
• Sunset Road Extension, from Oakcrest Drive to Sunset Road
• Katyford Drive
• Windermere Boulevard, Katyford Drive to Laurawood Court
• Sandy Lane, Flynt Road to Gilbreath Drive
• 33rd Street, from Highway 15 to Old Bay Springs Road
• Oxford Drive, from University Avenue to North 7th Avenue
• Glenway Drive, from Forest Drive to Forrest Hills Drive
• Forrest Hills Drive, from Glenway Drive to University Avenue
• Munson Street, from Cross Street to Victoria Street
• East 7th Street, from Arco Lane to Miss. Avenue
• East 9th Street, from Susie B. Ruffin Avenue to MLK Avenue
• East 10th Street, from Susie B. Ruffin Avenue to MLK Avenue
• Conti Street, from MLK Avenue to Miss. Avenue
• East 20th Street, from Susie B. Ruffin Avenue to Miss. Avenue
• Lindsey Drive, from 5th Avenue to dead end
• Sandy Gavin Avenue, from Madison Street to Limbert Sreet
• South 7th Avenue, from South Maple Street to Limbert Street
• Lucas Street, from dead end to Queensburg Avenue
• 17th Avenue, from Airport Drive to Julian Street
• South 11th Avenue, from Taylor Street to Pierce Street
“Hopefully, they can begin within the month,” Mayor Johnny Magee said.
The roads set for improvements span the city, from Queensburg to Windermere to North Laurel, and plenty of points in between.
“Some people like to say that we favor one particular area over another, but this project is citywide,” Councilman George Carmichael said. “People try to make it about black and white, but this council is predominately black, and we’re all dedicated to the community.”
Carmichael, in his 17th year representing Ward 4, said with this council and mayor, “it’s the first time everyone has been committed to their constituency and doing what’s best for the citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.