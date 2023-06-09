PHILADELPHIA — Jurors saw video interviews of capital murder co-defendants Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer as they were confronted with the findings of the autopsy report from the state crime lab.

Investigators J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Brad Grunig of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office gave each of them a chance to change their stories about what happened at their Gitano residence on the night of Oct. 26, 2019, before 6-month-old Rosalee was rushed to the hospital with what was a fatal head injury.

brandon, brooke, tangi

Brandon Gardner, right, and Brooke Stringer, center, listen to defense attorney Tangi Carter during proceedings on Friday morning. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.