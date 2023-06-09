PHILADELPHIA — Jurors saw video interviews of capital murder co-defendants Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer as they were confronted with the findings of the autopsy report from the state crime lab.
Investigators J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Brad Grunig of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office gave each of them a chance to change their stories about what happened at their Gitano residence on the night of Oct. 26, 2019, before 6-month-old Rosalee was rushed to the hospital with what was a fatal head injury.
In separate interviews at the JCSD on Dec. 17, 2021, they showed that the cause of death was listed as “blunt-force trauma” and the manner of death was “homicide,” as determined by then-medical examiner Dr. David Arboe, who testified earlier in the day.
The investigators explained that the injury was too severe to have been caused by bumping her head on a nightstand, as Gardner described how it happened while Stringer was in the shower.
“This is the defining moment of your life,” Grunig said to Gardner. “This is your one chance to make it right.”
Carter slid a photo of Rosalee smiling and a photo of her on the autopsy table in front of him and asked, “How did we go from this, to this?”
When pressed about the medical reporter not matching his report of what happened, Gardner said, “I’m not a murderer, I’m telling you. She’s not either. I’m not a baby-killer.”
Grunig and Carter continued to explain that it was “physically impossible” for a 6-month-old baby to have injuries like the ones Rosalee had with a bump on the head. But Gardner wouldn’t budge on his story, so Carter explained that he would be charged with capital murder and go before a judge for his initial appearance that afternoon.
When they confronted Stringer with the same information in the same way, she pushed the picture away and broke down crying, saying, “You put all your trust in someone. I feel so stupid.”
But she didn’t elaborate on what she meant by that when pressed by the investigators.
She said she asked Gardner early on to be honest with her, and she said her dad Robert suspected him early on. “I thought and hoped it wouldn’t have been him,” she said.
“I really thought she got hurt at daycare,” she said, referring to an Oct. 2, 2019 incident. “I just really thought and hoped that’s what it was.”
The injury shown in the medical report would have rendered Rosalee incapacitated immediately, not 24 days later, investigators told Stringer.
During questioning with pediatric specialist Dr. Scott Benton of University of Mississippi Medical Center, she admitted that her suspicions were aroused for the first time when he talked about “shaken-baby syndrome.”
But she never saw him that frustrated or short-tempered, she said.
“He was never, never mean to her,” she said.
After the interview concluded, Stringer is heard asking JCSD Capt. Vince Williams if she could call her Uncle John — referring to Laurel Police Department veteran officer John Stringer. Williams said he would. John Stringer and Robert Stringer are expected to testify on behalf of the state next week.
Carter asked Brooke Stringer about her behavior in the immediate aftermath of her baby’s death, referring to Facebook posts about having fun and spending money from a GoFundMe account.
“It didn’t look like a grieving mother to me,” he said.
She said, “I tried to stay busy, spend time with friends. I didn’t want to be home by myself.”
The investigators emphasized that the time to tell the truth was then because the case was about to progress from an investigation to a prosecution.
She stuck with her story that she put Rosalee on a pallet with her bottle then got in the shower.
“If Brandon was in there, what he did, I don’t know,” she said.
Carter said, “This baby deserves the truth ... Until the truth is found, this baby can’t rest in peace.”
In an interview with then-Capt. Tonya Madison of the JCSD days after Rosalee’s death, Stringer said she was waiting for the medical examiner’s report because “autopsies don’t lie.”
Stringer and Gardner have since had a baby boy together.
Benton is scheduled to testify Monday, and that is expected to take most of the day.
On Friday morning, pediatric nurse practitioner Carley Robinson and pediatrician Dr. Achyutha Pujari testified in the case.
Robinson examined Rosalee on the day that she bumped her head at daycare and ordered a CT scan and an X-ray. The results of both were normal and the baby showed no signs of neurological problems, Robinson testified. “She was alert and acting appropriately.”
Pujari examined Rosalee days later, on Oct. 15, 2019, for her regular 6-month “well-baby” checkup and “no red flags were noted,” she testified. “She was a happy baby.”
Stringer attorney Tangi Carter asked if Ellisville Pediatric Clinic was affiliated with SCRMC, as the daycare is. Robinson said, “Yes.”
After the jury was dismissed for the day early Friday, Carter asked the judge for permission to video Benton’s testimony to provide it for their expert witness who is coming from Missouri next week. The video won’t be used for any other purpose, Carter said.
Prosecutor Kristen Martin said she couldn’t consent to that for Benton, so Judge Dal Williamson asked her to contact him. She came a few minutes later and said he agreed to that.
“But we would vehemently object to it being used in any documentary,” she said, referring to a London-based film crew that’s been following Stringer and her attorneys.
Carter said, “Absolutely not.”
The judge asked for an order reflecting the stipulation that the Benton testimony be released “only to expert witnesses” of the defense.
Prosecutor Katie Sumrall said she expected “numerous objections” to a new report that was filed by the defense on Thursday in which different medical opinions are expressed than the ones in previously filed reports.
The defense is expected to begin making its case Tuesday afternoon.
