Accused church burglars arrested
•
Two men found stuck in the mud are now even more stuck.
JaQuan Rashad Tillman, 19, and Javion Rashad Tillman, 21, both of Laurel, were arrested Thursday and charged with burglarizing Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Now they face up to 15 years in prison, according to the Ellisville Police Department.
Police Chief Bruce Russell said a Jones County sheriff’s deputy pulled into the church parking lot for a lunch break that day when he noticed two men trying to move a vehicle out of the mud. He then realized a church window was broken, prompting him to notify the Ellisville Police Department.
Upon processing the scene, Lt. Scott Wuertz found evidence that the two men in the car were responsible for the break-in. Rev. Carl Sanders assisted with the investigation, telling officers several items were missing from inside the church. The two were arrested at the scene and appeared before Judge David Lyons Friday.
Javion Tillman was a senior cornerback for Laurel High School’s football team in 2017.
Burglarizing a church carries an advanced penalty, thus warranting the possible 15-year sentence.
