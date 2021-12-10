One student was disciplined after making a social-media threat against Laurel High School, district officials said.
Laurel School District alerted parents Thursday morning to a security threat on Laurel High School that had been made through social media. While the threat did not materialize, parents were made aware of the situation through the school’s notification system, School Status.
The Laurel Police Department received a complaint from the district about a student making threats on social media, and the student was taken into custody this morning, said Deputy Chief Earl Reed.
“We look into the complaint as we do any other complaint,” Reed said. “... At this time there are no charges being filed, and the school will discipline the student.”
Students involved with making the threat will receive disciplinary action according to district policy, Laurel School district said in the notice.
School Status is a data tool and communication system that allows the district to quickly communicate with parents, students and teachers as well as aggregate data from students’ test scores. The district has used school status for several years to understand student data and contact parents about what’s going on within the district.
Mass notification systems for schools have greatly improved the speed at which schools can communicate with parents and guardians, said Lacy Walters Slay, chief information officer.
