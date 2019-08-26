A Laurel High School student was in custody about three hours after police were made aware of a threat that was made on social media Sunday night, according to a press release from Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department.
“LPD and LHS take these types of threats very seriously and caution parents to educate their children as to the consequences of the threats,” Cox said.
The unidentified student went to social media, threatening to shoot another LHS student, and the LPD got a report about it at approximately 11 p.m., Cox said.
LPD Juvenile Investigator Kevin Jackson worked with LHS Resource officers and LPD patrol officers to identify and locate the student who was making threats. The student was taken into custody at approximately 2 a.m. Monday, arrested and placed in the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center.
“There is no current threat to any students at LHS,” Cox wrote in the press release, which was sent out just after 7 a.m. Monday and posted on the Leader-Call’s Facebook page.
Cox also thanked the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance in the matter.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
