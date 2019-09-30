Thirty-eight high school juniors, representing 12 high schools, attended Youth Leadership University sponsored by Dixie Electric Power Association on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The fun-filled day was the first stop in a leadership-building process that will also include a three-day workshop in Jackson in February and a week-long, all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. for at least two of these students.
The two students chosen for the 2019-20 Youth Leadership Program are Meghan Cosper of Stringer High School and Campbell Hankins of Northeast Jones High School.
“I’m very excited to work with these talented young people over the next year,” Community Relations Coordinator Pollyanna Magee said. Dixie Electric has participated in this national leadership program for more than 30 years.
During the morning session, Magee led the students in several rounds of games, so the students could get to know one another. The students also heard a presentation from Cooperative Energy’s Tonya Williams, who explained how power is generated, transmitted and distributed to the members of Dixie Electric.
The morning sessions ended just before lunch, with a panel discussion from state legislators. Reps. Gary Staples, Noah Sanford and Donnie Scoggins visited with the students and answered questions about the legislative process.
Youth Leadership winners from 2018 — Lorin Brown of Petal High School and Courtney Lee of Northeast Jones — shared their experiences.
In the afternoon, the students learned about the operations of Dixie Electric from linemen and visited dispatch. The following day, 15 students were selected to interview with out-of-town judges, and Cosper and Hankins were chosen.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,000 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke and Jasper.
