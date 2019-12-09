Two Northeast Jones High School students are in the hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Keahey Gore Road, off Highway 84 East, on Friday afternoon. The 16-year-old boys were heading home from school when the driver lost control of the truck and struck a tree, presumably due to slick road conditions, Powers Volunteer Fire Department officials said. Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt. The Jones County Sheriff's Department, EMServ Ambulance and Glade volunteers assisted the Powers Volunteer Fire Department. "It's a miracle they didn't sustain more serious injuries," said Lance Chancellor of Powers VFD. (Photo by Jack Hammett)
