Two teenagers suffered injuries, but it was “a miracle” the driver wasn’t killed after crashing a Ford F150 off Old Highway 15 South in the Glade Community just after noon on Tuesday, rescue officials said.
Timothy Powell, a senior at Northeast Jones, was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Forrest General with a broken pelvis, broken ribs and a punctured lung, according to a Facebook post from his father Tyler Powell. The unidentified passenger, reportedly a South Jones student, was able to walk away from the crash, rescuers said.
Volunteers from Glade, M&M, Johnson and Powers responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ.
