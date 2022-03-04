Students of Bay Springs High School walked out of school alongside some parents Friday morning after the West Jasper School Board voted 3-2 to put first-year superintendent Dr. Kenitra Ezi on paid administrative leave for 30 days or until a pre-termination hearing.
Because the hearing was behind closed doors, it's not known what she did for the board to put her on administrative leave. The hearing was held to determine her performance in the position and to hear concerns from staff across the district.
In a video posted to Facebook, a school security guard asked students who left class to leave the campus because “at this point, you are disrupting the school day and instructional time.” Students were asked to go to Neko Park and leave campus.
Ezi was hired only eight months prior, starting her term on July 1, with theboard’s approval in a 4-1 vote. She took over for Warren Woodrow, who retired from serving the district for 13 years. Ezi was previously an assistant superintendent at Laurel School District before being hired at WJSD.
The five-hour special meeting, which took place in executive session, discussed Ezi’s performance. The meeting started at 5:34 p.m. and parents were asked to leave the auditorium for the session, and were not let back into the room until around 10 p.m. while staff members in the district were each given five minutes to speak to the board about Ezi’s performance.
Members voted 3-2 after hearing concerns to put Ezi on administrative leave for 30 days or until her termination. Board members Debbie Smith, Wade Hosey and Christy Holified were for the motion and Board President Jean Wheaton and board member Jefferson Hughes opposed.
“Our concern tonight was to listen to the people, and as a board, that’s what we did tonight,” said Wheaton. “But I don’t feel like we should have made a choice on just tonight.”
After the evaluation, Ezi spoke to the public and board members, citing that concerns about retaliation were unfounded and no one has been written up or fired for expressing their concerns. One of the main concerns was that it imposed a hostile work environment, said Holifield.
“The concerns I heard tonight really concern me that it’s a hostile work environment is a standard and is a violation of the manual that has been brought to our attention,” Holified said. “And I think the board has a duty and responsibility to our community to evaluate those things and in 30 days to let them know.”
Before the board voted, Ezi spoke to the board and assured that retaliation was not an issue within the district.
“I’m not going to accept the fear of retaliation as a reason for continued dissension among adults in our school system,” Ezi said. “We really have to work on that.”
Ezi said that the direction the district was headed into included a commitment to using the Mississippi administrator, teacher, counselor, librarian and professional growth rubric to evaluate employees as required by the Mississippi Department of Education; emphasis on early childhood education with the addition of two pre-K classrooms; emphasis on data and forming decisions that are made financially as well as instructionally; increased opportunities for students at both high schools to participate in community service; developing a five-year strategic plan; facility upgrades, repairs and much more.
“I received a very good evaluation from the board in January,” Ezi said. “I shared with the board hundreds of pages of documentation to support the work that I’m doing to try to meet the standards that are outlined in the superintendent evaluation instrument... this board has not evaluated a superintendent since 2012, and our state requires an evaluation annually.”
Ezi said she just wanted to be treated fairly and to work with the board to fix what is wrong.
Crystal Jackson, a parent of two children who attend schools in WJSD who attended the board meeting, said she was upset about Ezi’s dismissal.
“Dr. Ezi hasn’t done anything other than doing the job that she was asked to do,” Jackson said. “She wants the staff of West Jasper to be held accountable for the job that they are being paid to do. We had Woodrow for years, and he couldn’t tell you the name of any of the kids at that school. Dr. Ezi knows the children and who their parents are.”
Students, parents and Jackson believe that Ezi’s dismissal could be racially motivated.
“As much as I would like to say no, I’m going to have to say yes (that it was racially motivated,” Jackson said.
