Pine Belt publisher jailed on disturbing child-porn charges
Zachary Buckley, 48, was considered community, civic leader in Jasper County
A Jasper County businessman who was considered a community and civic leader is facing federal charges and 50 years in prison, or more, after being accused of disturbing child-sex crimes in Missouri.
Zachary Buckley, 48, was arrested by Louisiana State Police near Shreveport and booked into the Bossier Parish Jail to await extradition to Columbia, Mo., where the Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office of Missouri is charging him with knowingly enticing a minor, attempting to produce child pornography and transfer of obscene material.
The charges stem from a complaint that the Boone County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Task Force received on April 4. It’s alleged that Buckley traveled there and “lured a juvenile female from her home and brought her to a local hotel in order to have sexual intercourse,” according to a press release from the BCSO. The task force investigation showed that Buckley began communicating with the teenager in January using an online chat room.
Investigators with the task force traveled to Jasper County on April 20 to execute a search warrant at the residence he shares with his wife and their three children, but he wasn’t home. It was soon learned that he was near Shreveport, and Buckley was taken into custody there.
It is a federal case, so the sheriff’s office had no timeline on when extradition would take place.
The arrest sent shockwaves through the community, where Buckley is the third-generation publisher of The Impact, a free publication based in Bay Springs that touts itself as “The Pine Belt’s Best Community Newspaper.” Buckley has for years been a fixture at school and youth sporting events, on sidelines and dugouts shooting pictures and writing stories about young athletes’ accomplishments.
He is also a member of civic clubs and active in local school, church and other Christian organizations. Some who know him well, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told stories about his generosity and “quick to help” spirit after local disasters and with individuals in need.
Sources close to Buckley have said the allegations and charges have taken a toll on his family — his school-age children, in particular — and asked that people of faith keep them in prayer.
A conviction for attempting to produce child porn carries a minimum of 30 years in prison, and convictions for knowingly enticing a minor and transferring obscene material each carry a minimum of 10 years, according to federal sentencing guidelines.
Neither the Boone County Sheriff’s Office nor the Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office of Missouri responded to requests to get more details of the allegations and the timeline for extradition and his initial court appearance. Buckley is in the Bossier Parish Jail, according to the jail’s website, but no mugshot had been posted as of noon Wednesday.
