suds in sandersville

State bill passes to allow sale of beer and light wine in town starting July 1
Sandersville will be allowed to sell beer and light wine in its city limits starting Saturday, July 1, and businesses and residents are getting ready to raise a glass to make a toast in support of the sales tax that is expected to raise.
While some people are excited about the addition and the revenue it is expected to bring into the town, that does not mean the alcoholic beverages will be available the first day of July. House Bill 535 was passed to allow the sale of beer and light wine in the town in northeast Jones County.
“We can’t start construction on our beer cave until we get a signed bill from the governor so the company can approve the renovations,” FastMart manager Erin Pitts explained.
She and some of her co-workers have been trying to get a copy of the bill signed for about three weeks, she said. Most stores in Sandersville plan on indulging in the opportunity to sell.
“I think it will make the customers happy and some of the truck drivers, but we still have to hear back from corporate about how we will have it set up in our store,” an unidentified employee at Love’s truck stop said.
Managers and employees at the local retail stores are also excited about the prospects of selling the products, but they are also either waiting for a signed bill from the governor or the higher-ups in their corporations to give them direction.
Sandersville Mayor Bob White was supportive of trying to have beer sold in the city. After seeing the town of Soso be able to sell beer, he contacted local attorney Risher Caves about who to talk to about finding out if they could sell beer in the city.
Caves got the mayor in contact with Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville), who helped get Bill 535 passed. The bill includes this: “Any municipality in which U.S. Highway 11 and Main Street intersect and which is located in a county having two (2) judicial districts,” a reference to Sandersville that gives the municipality the right to sell beer.
“We have had a couple residents express interest in opening a beer store,” White said. “I really hope that if people are going to drink beer in Sandersville, they will purchase it in Sandersville. People who want to drink are going to drink and will get it somewhere. I hope they will buy it here.
“With the oil businesses kind of drying up and leaving the area, the city is looking for ways to keep making revenue.”
A local mechanic has opened a shop at one of the former oilfield sites and hopes to expand his business in the near future.
“I think with the ordinance being passed, we might see a couple more stores open in the city hopefully,” White said.
Purchasing alcohol in the city would help boost sales-tax revenue, White said. Sandersville had a liquor store years ago, but after the owner died, his family did not keep the business open, and eventually that building fell into disrepair and had to be torn down.
Although associated with Sandersville, Bok Homa Casino is on tribal land and not subject to the ordinances passed in Sandersville. When asked if this might help pave the way for alcohol to be served at the casino, Bok Homa officials had mixed reactions about the possibility of serving mixed drinks and beer. Some are in favor of the casino serving alcohol, but a surprising number were not.
A couple of members of the casino security team said they were “not thrilled” with Sandersville starting to sell alcohol.
“It will lead to a few more rowdy folks in here to deal with,” one security officer said on the condition of anonymity.
Most Sandersville residents who were interviewed said they are supportive of the ordinance.
