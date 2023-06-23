State bill passes to allow sale of beer and light wine in town starting July 1

Sandersville will be allowed to sell beer and light wine in its city limits starting Saturday, July 1, and businesses and residents are getting ready to raise a glass to make a toast in support of the sales tax that is expected to raise.

suds in sandersville

Store manager Erin Pitts and self-described beer drinker Red Stevens pose in front of what could soon become a beer cave at the FastMart in Sandersville. (Photo By Robert Clark)

